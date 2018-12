NOTICE OF ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE SALE

To be held on Thursday, January 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Best 4 Less at 2509 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801.

1G4HP54KXY4170728 – 2000 BUICK LASABRE

1J4HR48N55C530528 – 2005 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE

1G1AK52F057667171 – 2005 CHEVROLET COBALT

1B3ES26C64D507529 – 2004 DODGE NEON

1FALP4041SF187077 – 1995 FORD MUSTANG

1G1AK55F277347431 – 2007 CHEVROLET COBALT

LEGAL RUN 12/26/2018 & 01/02/2019