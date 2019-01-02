Musical celebration of MLK Jr. to be held Jan. 29 at Opelika Performing Arts Center

Special to the

The Arts Association of East Alabama will host “We Shall Overcome – A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.” Jan. 29 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts.

Inspired by the words and action of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the event will showcase repertoire from across the African-American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders with interwoven spoken word from his recorded speeches.

Musical Director/Producer Damien Sneed’s musical career and background covers a wide breadth of genres. He has conducted and collaborated major original works for Wynton Marsalis, regularly accompanies Jessye Norman, collaborated with Lawrence Brownlee and has toured extensively with Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and the Clark Sisters.

This production ties together a living lineage of music and culture that includes traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. From Aretha Franklin to Wynton Marsalis; Duke Ellington to Stevie Wonder; Nina Simone to Donny Hathaway and traditional spirituals and music from “The Wiz’s” unique understanding of each genre allows him to fluidly cover so much musical ground in a single performance.

For more information or to pre-order tickets, call the East Alabama Arts Box Office at 334-749-8105.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.