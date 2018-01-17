Lee County EMA to hold preparedness workshops

By Morgan Bryce

Associate Editor

Equipping individuals and families to adequately prepare for unexpected natural and man-made disasters is the purpose of an advanced preparedness series set to begin later this month.

Presented by the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the series will be broken down into four quarterly workshops held at the CSM Bennie Adkins Meeting Center.

“This preparedness series is going to delve into events where it could be a situation of national impact, long-term power outages (and) disruptions in food supplies. The type of events we’re talking about are the kind that impacts all of our standard aid mutual resources,” said LCEMA Director Kathy Carson. “We’re all working together to solve these issues locally we don’t have mutual aid partners that we can reach out to, as well as state and federal resources we can have rolling in here because it may be a national-type event.”

The first workshop will be held Jan. 22 from 6-8:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. Dates for other workshops later this year are April 23, July 23 and Oct. 22.

For more information, email the LCEMA’s Citizen Corps point-of-contact Jeremy Jones at jjones@leecoema.com or call (334) 749-8161. The meeting center is located at 205 S. 10th St. in downtown Opelika.