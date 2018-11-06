Lee County Commission approves sale of land purchased in 2007 for parks

By Michelle Key

Publisher

In 2007, the Lee County Commission approved the purchase of almost 40 acres of land in Beauregard to be used to create recreational parks and ballfields. The land was later deemed to be unsuitable for that purpose. Earlier this year, the commission voted to place the land up for sale and an offer was received and was approved in the May 14 commission meeting. The offer later ended up being rejected following an executive session during the June 11 commission meeting.

Following an executive session during the Oct. 29 commission meeting, the commissioners voted to accept an offer of $220,000 for the land, which is $20,000 less than the original purchase price.

“We got as much as we could get out of it, all things considered,” said County Administrator Roger Rendleman.

Also during the meeting, Sheriff Jay Jones recognized his long-time exectuive assistant, Iris Bridges and announced her decision to retire after 40 years of service to Lee County.

“It has been my pleasure to be able to work with her everyday for all these years. We are going to miss her,” Jones said. “She represents all that is good in people.”

“It has been a joy working for the sheriff and trying to help serve the county,” said Bridges. “The 40 years has really gone by really fast.”

Commissioner John Andrew Harris was also recognized by Probate Judge Bill English for his 24 years of service as a Lee County Commissioner.

In other business, the commission:

• heard from a series of Auburn University students regarding wanting a polling place to be established on the campus of the university

• heard from John McDonald from Lee County Animal Control regarding the successful booth that was setup during the recent Pioneer Day in Loachapooka

• approved the minutes of Oct 9 Commission meeting.

• approved to ratify and approve claims

• made an announcement of vacancy on Lee County Department of Human Resources Board – Vicki Hudson has submitted a citizens interest form for this position

• approved the recommendation for the preliminary plat approval for the Betty S. Stillwell Subdivision presented by Justin Hardee

• approved to renew two proposals for personnel consulting services with Alexander Hyde, LLC for the county and for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department as recommended by Rendleman

• approved the Design and Construction Assistance Agreement with the Foresite Group presented by Rendleman with Commissioners Ham, Lawrence and Long voting to approve and Commissioner Harris voting against. Phase I will place four fields at Beauregard and three fields in Beulah

• approved several FY2019 Budget Adjustments recommended by Rendleman

• approved the designation of a new job classification of Chief Financial Officer presented by Rendleman

• approved an educational reimbursement request as presented by Roger Rendleman

The next county commission meeting will be Nov. 14.