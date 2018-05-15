IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY STATE OF ALABAMA CHARTERBANK,

PLAINTIFF, VS. CASE NO.: CV-2018- 900075

DANIEL T. TEEL AND FICTITIOUS PARTY NUMBER 1 being any persons Claiming a possessory right to or interest

In the real property located at 349 Lee Road 744, Salem, Alabama,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: DANIEL T. TEEL, his heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns, whose whereabouts are unknown; and,

FICTITIOUS PARTY NUMBER 1 being any persons claiming a possessory right to or interest in the real property herein described.

Take notice that a Complaint for Ejectment has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, in case styled, “CharterBank vs. Daniel T. Teel and Fictitious

Party Number 1 being any persons claiming a possessory right to or interest in the real property located at 349 Lee Road 744, Salem, Alabama”, Case No. CV-2018- 900075, to have you ejected from the below described real property and to have any and all of your personal belongings in said property removed from the house. The real property, lying situate and being in Lee County, Alabama, is described as

follows:

A LEASEHOLD INTEREST IN: All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in the State of Alabama and County of Lee, lying and being in T19N, R29E of Section 14 of Lee County, Alabama and being known and designated as ALL OF LOT NUMBERED THREE HUNDRED FORTY-NINE (349), OF AREA 43 OF GEORGIA

POWER BARTLETT’S FERRY RESERVOIR RECREATION DEVELOPMENT (the “Leased Land”), as more particularly described in, and the leasehold interest described

herein is evidenced by, that certain Lease Agreement between Georgia Power Company and Daniel T. Teel dated October 23, 2009.

Subject to the terms and provisions of the Lease and all easements and restrictions of record or in existence on the above described property.

You must file any answer to said Complaint on or before thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice or a default judgment will be taken against you. Your answer must be filed with Claud E. (Skip) McCoy, Jr., Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff, 117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201, Lanett, Alabama 36863, and also with this office.

Dated this 8th day of May, 2018.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County, AL

Legal 5/16, 5/23, 5/30, & 6/6/18