Girl Scout Cookies set to make their return in coming weeks

Never fear, Cookie Season is almost here! Soon, Girl Scouts will be hitting the neighborhoods, bringing with them order sheets for Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and more of their famous cookies.

This means consumers will again be able to get their hands on the mouthwatering cookies that power unique and amazing experiences for girls with each and every purchase. A win-win for everyone.

GSSA is celebrating with a tasty new way to support young female entrepreneurs with a recently debuted Girl Scout Cookie: Caramel Chocolate Chip, which joins classics like the Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Shortbread, Lemonades™, Thanks-A-Lot®, Peanut Butter Patties®, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and S’mores™. Caramel Chocolate Chip features rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy gluten-free cookie.

New this year, Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama is paying for half of your shipping when you purchase from a Girl Scout online.

Also new this year, purchase a gift box of cookies for a special someone. Not only are the cookies delicious, but it also teaches the girls financial literacy. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the nation’s largest girl-led business and the leading financial literacy program for girls. Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn five essential skills to leadership: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Soon, Girl Scouts will be showing off their cookie-selling skills by participating in booth sales (starting Jan. 18), door-to-door, cookie drive-thrus, and digital sales from now until Mar. 3. The more cookies girls sell, the more earnings they have to power impactful community projects and personal enrichment experiences, such as STEM activities and traveling.

Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies is an investment in girls both now and in the future and their leadership capabilities, with 100 percent of the net revenue staying local. To learn more about the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling near you, visit girlscoutssa.org.

About Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama

Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama serves more than 5,000 girls, ages 5-17 and 2,500 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.

They have been the preeminent leadership development organization for girls for more than 100 years. With programming across 30 counties, GSSA offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure and success.

To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join, call 800-239-6636 or visit www.girlscoutssa.org.