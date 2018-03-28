Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those
individuals listed below at the location indicated:
Extra Space Storage 1412 Opelika Rd. Auburn Al, 36830 on 04/18/2018 at 2:00 p.m.
Deanne Becker
Unit# C42
1317 1st Ave
Opelika, AL, 36832
Bags of clothes
Demetrius Winfield
Unit# Z414
1301 York Ave Lot4
Opelika, AL, 36801
Clothes, shoes, bed, household items
Johnny Gary
Unit# W381
623 Meadow Ave
Opelika, AL, 36801
Love seat, chair, curio cabinet, TV, Bed.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the
transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder
takes possession of the personal property.
Legal Run 3/28/18 & 4/04/18
