Coach Robert Maddox to retire as Lee-Scott’s football coach

Special to the Opelika Observer

Longtime Lee-Scott Academy head football coach Robert Maddox announced his retirement today. Under his tenure at LSA for the past 13 years, Maddox has been recognized as a leader on the football field. His 2010 LSA team played cross state rival Tuscaloosa Academy for the title. In 2015, the Warriors made it to the second round of the State Championship play-offs and he was recognized as the 2015 3A Coach of the Year by AISA. He has been instrumental in the success of the athletic program at LSA, and a friend and mentor to coaches in Lee County and across the state.

“We are thankful for Coach Maddox’s legacy and service to Lee-Scott Academy, and for his influence on our young men to not just win games but to become men of character, integrity, and honor,” Head of School, Dr. Stan Cox stated. “We wish he and his wife, Macy, all the best and many years of joy spending time with their children and grandchildren.”

“The Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes says, ‘there is a time for every event under heaven’ and it is ‘time’ for that tenure to come to an end,” Maddox said. “I will forever be grateful to Dr. Don Roberts and the board for the opportunity to serve as the head football coach. LSA has been very good to my family and I hope we have been good for this school. God Bless and Go Warriors!”

LSA thanks Coach Maddox, for his commitment and service to Lee-Scott Academy and the student-athletes!

An opportunity for former players, parents, and the LSA community will be planned to celebrate Coach Maddox and his family on his retirement at a future date.