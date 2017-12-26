Big House Foundation hosts Santa’s Workshop shopping event for local foster families

Special to the

Opelika Observer

BigHouse Foundation hosted their annual Santa’s Workshop Christmas shopping event for local foster and adoptive families on Saturday at Cornerstone Church in Auburn. This is a two-part event that provides Christmas presents for the parents to choose from for their children while the children shop for in their own event for their moms, dads and siblings. All the gift items and toys were generously donated by the local community and were free for all the families who attended. BigHouse served over 207 children and gave out over 1000 toys and gifts including bikes, riding toys, lego sets, baby dolls, gift cards, books, games and more.

BigHouse is a local non-profit ministry that exists to connect the needs of foster and adoptive families with the generosity of the community through the love of Jesus Christ. BigHouse was founded almost 9 years ago by Opelika natives Blake and Micah Melnick and has served over 12,000 children in the state of Alabama through their various programs. For more information on what BigHouse does and how to get involved, check out their website www.ourbighouse.org or email them at bighouse@ourbighouse.org.