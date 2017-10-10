OHS’s Conner Pruitt commits to Auburn

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

Opelika High School’s Conner Pruitt announced his verbal commitment to sign with Auburn University Oct. 1.

“…So glad to continue my diving career for the next four years. Thanks to everyone who supported me,” Pruitt said in an Instagram post.

Pruitt, the winner of three-straight AHSAA state-diving championships, said he signed with the school because of its small-town feel and its facilities, coaches and tradition.

Led by Coach Brett Hawke, the swimming and diving program has won a combined 18 national championships and produced numerous Olympians.

According to the AHSAA’s swimming and diving website sectional meets will begin in mid-November in Mobile. If he succeeds, Pruitt said he will advance to the state meet in Auburn Dec. 1-2 and gun for his fourth-straight title.

“It’s definitely something that keeps me up at night,” Pruitt said. “I definitely stay up sometimes hoping that I can retain the state championship, but it’s something I’ve been thinking about since the 7th grade. It’s not anything that I’m not used to.”

Pruitt said he plans to officially sign with Auburn during the early NCAA signing period, which runs Nov. 8-15.