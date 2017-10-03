NOTICE PRINTED IN

OPELIKA OBSERVER

DISSOLUTION OF

CORPORATION

In accordance with 10A-5A-7.05 of the Code of Alabama, notice is hereby given that Chason and Chason, LLC, was dissolved on September 26, 2017. Any persons with claims against the limited liability company should send written notice to Estate of Ralph Douglas Chason, deceased, c/o Anna F. Buckner, Esq., 1859 Ogletree Road, Auburn, AL 36830. Such claim should set forth the name of the claimant, the address and telephone number of the claimant, the nature of the claim, including, but not limited to, all facts supporting your claim and the date such claim arose. Any claim against the Corporation will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within two years after the publication of this notice.

Legal run 10/4/17