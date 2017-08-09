Below are pictures from Saturday’s Sportsplex Kid’s Triathlon. More than 400 children participated, swimming, biking and running for fun and to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Last year’s triathlon raised more than $10,000 for the organization, which conducts vital cancer research and promotes cancer prevention awareness. Photos by Robert Noles.
Sportsplex Kid’s Triathlon photos
