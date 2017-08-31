Gov. Kay Ivey visits Baxter International

Special to the Opelika Observer

On Tuesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey came to Opelika for the Baxter International facility ribbon cutting, in a ceremony celebrating their recent addition.

This facility expansion is the result of a $300-million investment. The project was completed in 2016, and resulted in more jobs and 230,000 square feet of production lines to help address growing demand for dialyzers. The facility will ultimately employ more than 350 employees following the expansion.

Joining the Governor will be Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Baxter Senior Vice President of Global Quality Jackie Kunzler, Baxter Opelika Plant Manager Rosalyn Rivera-Valentin as well as other state and local leaders.