IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF FRED A. PETTY, DECEASED.

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Lawrence Allan Petty and David Reid Petty, as Co-Executors of the Estate of Fred A. Petty, deceased, on the 21st day of July 2017, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Lawrence Allan Petty, Co-Executor

Of the Estate of Fred A. Petty, Deceased

David Reid Petty, Co-Executor Of the Estate of Fred A. Petty, Deceased

Legal run 7/26/17, 8/2/17, 8/9/17 & 8/16/17