OHS holds basketball camp

Opelika High’s campus has started to come alive with students participating in FFA competition and athletic workouts.

BASKETBALL

John Wadsworth, Opelika High head basketball coach, completed his basketball camp last week.

Over 50 kids attended the camp held in the Sports Arena and the Mainstreet gym.

Coach Wadsworth and assistants Wesley Butts and Tae Calloway along with members of the varsity basketball team help conducted the camp.

Participants worked on fundamentals, skills, understanding basketball and playing games against other camp participants.

BASEBALL

The OHS baseball team was scheduled to play two doubleheaders last week, both against Beauregard: one at home and and one in Beauregard. Both were cancelled due to rain.

The Dawgs are scheduled to play two games this week against Valley.

Coach Nick Richardson, head baseball coach, continues to work out his team. The Bulldogs lost several key seniors but have a good nucleus of talent returning.

This is Coach Richardson’s first full summer as baseball coach.

Improvements have been made to Bulldog Park over the last 12 months. A new bullpen area with several mounds were built outside the baseball building. The infield dirt received a face lift. New “baseball dirt” was added along with laser grading the infield.

The longer Coach Nick Richardson is around, the more improvements you will see at Bulldog Baseball Park.

GIRLS SOCCER

Former assistant coach Jaclyn Waitz was promoted to head coach of girls soccer team, replacing Kori Skinner who stepped down after four successful seasons.

The four years under Skinner were the most successful four years in the program’s history. The Lady Bulldog soccer team won three straight area championships and made three straight state playoff appearances.

Coach Waitz will inherit a team with many returning players. The future looks bright.

FOOTBALL

Opelika head football coach Caleb Ross has completed his first week of summer conditioning. The Dawgs worked out Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. The players worked out with weights and conditioning early before hitting Bulldog Stadium with shorts , T-Shirts and helmets. Coach Ross seemed happy with the first week.

“I was proud to have the kids back. The ten days of spring went by fast. I am enjoying getting to know each player,” said Ross after Thursday’s workouts.

“We have a long way to go but I like our kids and think we can be pretty good if everyone continues to work and get better,” Coach Ross added.

COACHING

ADDITION

Coach Ross added Coach Jared Flemming to the Opelika coaching staff. Flemming was hired to replace Buster Daniel, who left to become the head coach at Valley.

Jared was a graduate assistant under Coach Larry Blakeney at Troy. He is originally from Mississippi.

DIXIE BASEBALL

Dixie Baseball started all-star tournaments last weekend.

The Opelika Dixie Boys 15 and under all-star team participated in the 15 and under State Tournament in Eufaula Friday and Saturday.

The team finished 2-1 in pool play, losing the opener to Eufaula 10-5. Opelika won two games on Saturday but did not advance to the finals.

Opelika Dixie Youth and Junior Dixie Boys will start their tournaments Friday, June 23.

The Opelika 9-10 year olds will host their District at West Ridge Friday, June 23. This is a five team double elimination tournament.

Opelika’s Ozone all-star team (11-12 years old) will travel to Auburn for the District this weekend.

The 7-8 year old all-stars will play in Beauregard Friday.

The Opelika Junior Dixie Boys (13 year olds ) will host the District tournament, Friday – Sunday. The three day event is a round robin tournament.

Opelika will play Friday in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. and Sunday starting at 2:30.

All games will be played at Harrelson Field at West Ridge Park.

BACK TO THE DAWG HOUSE

The annual “Back to the Dawg House” will be held this Saturday, June 24, at Bulldog Stadium, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event, sponsored by the Opelika Rotary Club and led by former OHS stars Will Herring and SaJason Finley, is free for boys and girls who are up-coming third through seventh graders. All participants get lunch and a T-shirt.

D.Mark Mitchell is sports director for iHeart Media, Alabama Dixie Boys State director and vice president of the A-O Sports Council.