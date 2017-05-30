Planning approves new hotel, Cajun market

By Morgan Bryce

Staff Reporter

The Opelika Planning Commission granted a conditional use request for the construction of a new hotel during its meeting last Tuesday.

The hotel, once completed, will be located on Anderson Road at the intersections of U.S. Highway 29, West Point Parkway and Exit 64 off I-85. Planning Director Matt Mosely said the finished project will stand five stories tall and contain 100 rooms, and that the group representing the development has not yet entered into a partnership agreement with a major hotel corporation.

The commission also granted a conditional use request for the construction of a new Cajun retail market and carry-out restaurant on Pepperell Parkway. No timetable was given for its completion.

In other business, the commission also:

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for the re-division of three lots in the Taurus Subdivision, located at 2825 Lee Road 732

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for three lots in the Hamby-Page Subdivision, located at 380 Lee Road 156

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for a re-subdivision of two lots into one in the Bean’s Mill Subdivision, located at 6515 Highway 29 North

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for two lots on Geneva Street and South 10th Street

– granted preliminary and final plat approval for a lot in the Anderson Lakes Subdivision, located at the 4500 block of Anderson Road

– granted preliminary plat approval for 81 lots in The Chimneys Subdivision, located at 1009 West Point Parkway

– granted final plat approval for 43 lots in the Springs at Mill Lakes Subdivision, located at the 2800 block of Highway 280

– granted preliminary and final plat approval and a conditional use request for improvements to be made to the UPS store and shipping facility, located at 800 Fox Run Parkway

– granted a conditional use request for the development of an auto broker and maintenance shop at 230 Columbus Parkway

– granted a conditional use request for the development of a fish market and carry-out restaurant at 2213 Pepperell Parkway

– granted a conditional use request for the development of a furniture restoration shop at 2217 Marvyn Parkway

– granted a conditional use request for a new substation at the Opelika Power Services facility, located at 710 Fox Trail

– approved an amendment to the 2030 comprehensive plan map and made a positive recommendation to the Opelika City Council for the rezoning of a 3.8-acre parcel of land located at the 1500 block of Spring Drive

– made a negative recommendation to the Opelika City Council for the rezoning of a 1.3-acre parcel of land located at 45 Samford Ave.