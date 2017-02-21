STATE OF ALABAMA
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
CASE NO. 2017-A-061
ESTATE OF KATHLEEN R. PATTERSON, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Kathleen R. Patterson, deceased, having been granted to Beverly P. Stokley this 10th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Beverly P. Stokley, Personal Representative
