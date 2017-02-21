STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2017-A-061

ESTATE OF KATHLEEN R. PATTERSON, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Kathleen R. Patterson, deceased, having been granted to Beverly P. Stokley this 10th day of February, 2017, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Beverly P. Stokley, Personal Representative

