What Makes Dad Proud?

RELIGION —

Father’s Day is Sunday. I think most of us would agree that while cards, gifts and other expressions of our love and appreciation are nice on the third Sunday of June, we really honor Dad by doing those things he (and Mom) taught and modeled for us. What kind of things bring a smile to his face?

Putting God first in our lives. We have two fathers: our earthly father and our heavenly Father. The best thing our earthly fathers can do is to point us to our heavenly Father through the relationship they have with Him. Nothing pleases them more than to see their children following God (3 John v. 4).

Doing our best. You don’t have to be perfect or even better than the next person — but there’s never an excuse for not giving it your best.

Don’t make excuses. Not what Dad wants to hear (see above). If you failed, be a big enough person to admit it, make it right to the best of your ability and learn from it going forward. But don’t waste the experience by making excuses.

Follow the rules. Despite what popular culture tells us through some movies and music, there can be no relationships without rules. If you don’t know what they are, Dad will be glad to remind you. If you need a model, hopefully, you can look at him.

Treat your mom special. Want to get on Dad’s bad side really quick? Show something less than love and respect to Mom. A very bad idea.

Keep your word. If you say you’re going to do something, do it. If you have doubts about whether or not you can — don’t say you will.

Do your job. If everyone did their job, there would be a lot less problems in the world. So do your job and be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

Help those in need. Yes, dads can be tough, but they have a softer side, too. Showing compassion for those going through life’s struggles — whether they are in the family or outside the family is part of that. You don’t have to make a big deal about it; you just need to be there for those who are hurting.

Show respect to everyone. Treat everyone the way you want to be treated.

Don’t overcomplicate things. Life is a big enough challenge without adding to it.

I’m sure you can think of some more ways to honor Dad. The important thing is to recognize the blessing that God gives us in them. Happy Father’s Day to all our dads, and thanks for who you are and what you do.

You can find more of Green’s writings at his website: a-taste-of-grace-with-bruce-green.com.