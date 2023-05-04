United Way of Lee County Launches New Classroom Enrichment Grant

CONTRIBUTED BY UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

OPELIKA —

The United Way of Lee County (UWLC) has recently announced that it is giving away $600 in grant money to one teacher in each of the following school districts: Opelika City Schools, Auburn City Schools and Lee County Schools.

The purpose of this grant is to invest in teachers in the community by funding projects or items for their classrooms that they would typically have to pay for out of pocket. Examples include a sensory play station, new books for a classroom library, flexible seating and more.

The average teacher spends between $500 to $1,000 a year out of pocket on their classrooms, and the UWLC is hoping to help.

You must be a teacher in one of the three named school districts to apply for and receive this grant. Teachers can apply themselves, or they can be nominated by someone else. Applications opened at midnight on May 1, 2023, and will close at noon on May 12, 2023. Applications can be found on the United Way of Lee County website at unitedwayofleecounty.com.

The community will vote on the winners. Voting will open at midnight on May 17, 2023, and close at noon on May 31, 2023. Voting will also take place on the United Way of Lee County website. Winners will be announced on June 1, 2023.

“We want our local educators to know that we see the hard work, heart and soul they put into their work,” said Caitlin Andrews, community initiatives specialist for the United Way of Lee County. “I hope teachers take this opportunity to apply for something fun their students can enjoy all year long, and I hope this grant can help create long-lasting memories and impact for the children in our school systems.”

ABOUT THE UNITED WAY OF LEE COUNTY

The United Way of Lee County is a nonprofit organization in Opelika whose mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another by generating and applying the necessary resources to meet the needs of the community. It looks to improve and strengthen the community by focusing on and funding organizations and programs working in four key impact areas — areas it believes are the building blocks for a good life: education, health, crisis, and families and communities.