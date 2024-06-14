Obituaries | June 13, 2024

JAMES “LEE” PARHAM SR.

James “Lee” Parham Sr., 76, passed away June 8, 2024. Lee was born in Opelika on July 16, 1947, where he lived and worked many years before moving to Dadeville.

He was a member of the Twin City Masonic Lodge, Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge and the Church of God’s Grace, pastored by the late David Waldrop, in Dadeville.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Bobbie Parham of Salem.

He is survived by his five children, Shannon Dudley (Carl), James Parham Jr. (Sue), Carol Hart (Jeff), Meredith LeGrand (Jay) and Matthew Parham; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Bob Parham.

A graveside service for family and friends was held June 12 at Garden Hill Cemetery in Opelika.

TIMOTHY RAY MCGEE

Lt. Col. Timothy Ray McGee (USAF Retired), 70 of Auburn passed away June 7, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center. Mr. McGee was preceded by his parents: Raymond Cecil McGee and Marjorie Nell McGee (Mims). He is survived by his beloved wife, Edith Faye McGee (Hall); sons Matthew B. McGee of Anchorage, Alaska, and Jason A. McGee of Opelika and daughter Hali P. McGee of Columbus, Georgia; daughters-in-law Susan LA McGee (Ancil) of Anchorage, Alaska, and Leslie D. McGee (Webster) of Opelika; grandchildren: Oliver Q. McGee, Victoria K. Davis, Kaelyn G. McGee, Gabbie E. Warburton, Jennifer R. McGee, Bryan HA McGee and Jackson T. McGee; and great grandchild: Everett F. Davis. Mr. McGee is also survived by two aunts, Lynn Lodwick and Verlyn Burkhalter; his in-laws Shirley Young, Jackie Hearn, Sharon Robles, Nancy Williams, Vickie Lauderdale, Jerry Hall and Terri Barber; along with cousins, many other loved ones, and his beloved cat Foster.

A service was held June 9 at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, followed by a graveside service.

FRANCES SHELBY FARRIS ORR

Frances Shelby Farris Orr, 85, of Opelika passed away June 5, 2024, at Arbor Springs. Mrs. Orr was preceded in death by two sons Mark C. Hicks and Fred Jerome Cosby; husbands Rex Cagle, Murrow Cosby and Tom Orr; parents Fred and Lillian Farris; sister Pat Yates; three brothers WD Farris, Bob Farris and Gene Farris. She is survived by her two sisters: Gail Dodd, Libby Tittle; youngest son Derek Cagle (Lynn); daughter-in-law Kim Cosby; grandchildren Audra Graham (Harvard), Haley Whiddon (Lance), Morgan Adams (Scott), John Mark Cosby (Rachel); great-grandchildren Davis Graham, Ryder and Raylan Whiddon.

A graveside service was held June 9 at Pineview Memory Gardens Cemetery in Selma, with pastor Kim Byram officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

JULIE ANN BREWER

The family of Julie Ann Brewer are sad to announce her passing on June 6, 2024, in Opelika.

Julie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on March 3, 1958. Julie was a “northern” country girl, preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Brewer.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

LANNY WAYNE CALDWELL

Lanny Wayne Caldwell, 70, of Cusseta died May 24, 2024, at hIs home. Lanny was born Oct. 30, 1953, in Calhoun County.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Caldwell, father, Charlie Hoyt Caldwell, and sisters, Patricia Ann Fortenberry and Barbara Reaves.

Survivors include his wife, Regina Caldwell of Cusseta; brother, Charlie E. Caldwell of Sylacauga; sister/niece Judy (Steve) Berry; daughter, Janda Michelle (Robert) Lautenschlager; son, Blake (Amanda) Todd; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lanny loved his family. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle for hours, also the North Georgia Mountains.

He dedicated 32 years as being one of the best paramedics in Georgia. He will be greatly missed by all. As per Lanny’s wishes, we will have a private celebration.

The family wants to thank Gentiva Hospice doctors and nurses for such great care.