Lee County Commission discusses paving roads

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

LEE COUNTY — During the Lee County Commission Monday night, District 1 Commissioner Doug Cannon asked the commission to consider a discussion on earmarking funds for dirt road paving in the county.

“In 2010, the commission voted to suspend dirt road paving until they recovered sufficiently to provide adequate resources to resume paving for all the dirt roads in all five districts,” Cannon said.

He said he would like the commission to earmark some funds to resume this paving. Probate Judge Bill English asked how Cannon foresaw earmarking funds.

“I’m all for earmarking money but it needs to be above and beyond, not one dime taking away from the Highway Department,” said District 2 Commissioner Ross Morris.

Cannon said that he wants to see the taxpayers receive more back for their money — specifically road paving. District 3 Commissioner Gary Long also suggested earmarking funds for road maintenance.

County Administrator Holly Leverette said that the funding is in a better place than expected. The funding that could be used for this currently all goes into the general fund budget and is not specifically allocated.

The commissioners asked the county employees to look into a budget breakdown so they could see where the earmarked funds could come from.

Cannon said he wasn’t saying paving needed to begin immediately but to just earmark funds for the future.

The commissioner set a work session on June 24 to discuss the issue further.

Other Business: