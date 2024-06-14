OPD steals the show at Burger Wars

Wins Tailgater’s Crowd Favorite for third year in a row

OPELIKA — Members of the Opelika Rotary Club have hosted the annual Burger Wars event in historic downtown Opelika for the past decade, and from the start, Burger Wars was a hit with both grillers wanting to show off their best burgers and hungry crowds that would purchase tasting tickets and attempt to sample as much as possible. Aside from being a fierce food competition, Burger Wars is first and foremost an event to raise money for food-insecure children in the area.

2024 Burger Wars winners:

Pro Division

1st Place – Botanic

2nd Place – Tiger Dining

3rd Place – Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint

Crowd Favorite – Tiger Dining

Corporate Division

1st Place – Capell & Howard, P.C.

2nd Place – Jager Pro Hog Control Systems

3rd Place – Max Fitness of Auburn

Crowd Favorite – Veterans Motorcycle Club

Tailgater’s Division

1st Place – HFC-Auburn, Nathan Baker

2nd Place – Opelika Water

3rd Place – Donald & Shannon Clayton

Crowd Favorite – Opelika Police Department