OPD steals the show at Burger Wars

Wins Tailgater’s Crowd Favorite for third year in a row
OPELIKA — Members of the Opelika Rotary Club have hosted the annual Burger Wars event in historic downtown Opelika for the past decade, and from the start, Burger Wars was a hit with both grillers wanting to show off their best burgers and hungry crowds that would purchase tasting tickets and attempt to sample as much as possible. Aside from being a fierce food competition, Burger Wars is first and foremost an event to raise money for food-insecure children in the area.
2024 Burger Wars winners:
Pro Division
1st Place – Botanic
2nd Place – Tiger Dining
3rd Place – Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint
Crowd Favorite – Tiger Dining
Corporate Division
1st Place – Capell & Howard, P.C.
2nd Place – Jager Pro Hog Control Systems
3rd Place – Max Fitness of Auburn
Crowd Favorite – Veterans Motorcycle Club
Tailgater’s Division
1st Place – HFC-Auburn, Nathan Baker
2nd Place – Opelika Water
3rd Place – Donald & Shannon Clayton
Crowd Favorite – Opelika Police Department