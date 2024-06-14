The Taylor downtown now pre-leasing for fall occupancy

CONTRIBUTED BY AREY GROUP

OPELIKA — The Taylor, the first luxury multifamily development in Opelika’s historic downtown, is officially open for pre-leasing. The opening date is currently projected for Q3 2024.

The desirable location in the heart of the historic downtown will offer a sophisticated living option for residents who prefer a walkable community at their front door. Located at 411 South 10th Street, there will be 198 one, two and three bedroom units available with pricing starting at $1,250.

“We are extremely excited to welcome the Taylor apartments to downtown Opelika,” said Elizabeth Boyle, manager at CoLab, CoWorking Concept, located downtown. “At CoLab, our priority is growing a community-centered lifestyle that enhances the balance between work and home life. Introducing more residential choices in our charming downtown area is crucial for further nurturing Opelika’s community growth and ingenuity. Opelika is a home for those rich in creativity, ideas and warm spirits who lead their lives with a lot of heart and boldness, individually and as a collective unit. The Taylor will help foster even more of this spirit, and help Opelika continue to be the best it’s ever been with each new day and each new development.”

Travis Griffith of AREY Group explained, “As a team who lives and works in small town communities, we have been very intentional in our construction ensuring we monitor preservation at the intersection of growth. With Opelika, we are very pleased with the real demand for a modern multi-family option that retains the feel of an adaptive reuse building. We are looking forward to making the market demand a reality very soon.”

The buildings are inspired by adaptive reuse and are being brought to life by Architect Geheber Lewis Associates and interior design firm Focus Design Interiors.

The comprehensive suite of amenity spaces is thoughtfully designed to cater to the modern resident’s needs for comfort, privacy, and a vibrant sense of community. The entertainment area provides a welcoming space for residents to host gatherings, fostering a sense of community and connection. Residents can prioritize their well-being with access to a cutting-edge fitness facility featuring the latest equipment, and each unit offers modern, upgraded finishes. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and rich black and wood tone accents create a stylish and sophisticated living space.

“The design inspiration for The Taylor came from Opelika’s rich history of the land and community that surrounds it,” according to a press release from Lauren Lee & Reagan Kelshaw of Focus Design Interiors. “With that in mind, we wanted potential residents to walk in and feel as though it was something old made anew. Drawing inspiration from the railroad system, an integral part of Opelika’s history, we included subtle nods to trains in our design with artwork, wood details and iron features. The Taylor was ultimately designed to feel classic and timeless with modern elements. We look forward to seeing our design come to life and become part of the Opelika community and history.”

The Taylor is being developed by AREY Group, which specializes in lifestyle-rich, mixed-use developments, managing over 2,000 multifamily units throughout the Southeast.

For more information on leasing visit TheTayloratOpelika.com

ABOUT AREY GROUP:

AREY Group (formerly Argus Eyed Partners and Sierra Property Management) is a fully integrated real estate platform inclusive of development, acquisition, asset management, and property management services. Meaningful partnership and developments to date include Atrium Health Navicent, Hamilton Medical Center, Mercer University and Central Georgia Technical College. With over 2 million square feet completed on institutional campuses, AREY Group has proudly propelled economic growth for institutions, allowing them to make a generational impact in their respective communities. AREY Group also develops and manages over 2000 multifamily units throughout the Southeast. For more information on AREY Group and its upcoming projects visit AREYGroup.com.