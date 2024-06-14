PUBLIC NOTICES | June 13, 2024

IN THE PROABTE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF TIMOTHY JAMES PERRY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-267

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of Timothy James Perry, deceased, having been granted to HARDENA RENEE JACKSON TODD on May 20, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Hardena Renee Jackson Todd

Legal Run 05/30/2024, 06/06/2024 & 06/13/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the contract for New Lab Building for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries 991 Wire Road ,Auburn–’, AL 36832 for the State of Alabama and Montgomery County, Montgomery, AL 36832.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Barganier Davis Williams Architects Associated, (architect/engineer) at 624 South McDonough Street, Montgomery, AL 36104.

Whatley Construction, LLC, contractor

PO Box 137

Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for four successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00. For projects of $50,000.00 or less, run one time only. A copy of the publisher’s affidavit of publication (including a copy of the advertisement) shall be submitted by the Contractor to the Design Professional for inclusion with DCM Form B-13: Final Payment Checklist for state agencies, PSCA-funded and other bond-funded projects.

Legal Run 05/23/24, 05/30/24, 06/06/24 & 06/13/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CYNTHIA WELBORN, in her individual capacity and as Personal representative of the Estate of Robert Earl Shorter, deceased, Plaintiff,

v. CV-2024-900159

Beginning at a point on the Southeast side of Avenue C, 200 feet Southwest of the South corner of the intersection of Avenue C and South 4th street, thence Southeast at right angles to Avenue C, 250 feet, thence Southwest parallel with Avenue C, 50 feet; thence Northwest at right angles to Avenue C, 50 feet to the point of beginning, said lot or parcel land being in the City of Opelika, County of Lee and State of Alabama, and being a part of Block M of the Foreman survey of Byrd Lands in said City of Opelika, and

Audrey J. Hayden, Joseph N. Shorter, III, Clarence Shorter,

Lena Pearl Coleman,

Emdward Haynes,

Ronald Welborn,

Connie Price,

Linda Faye Edmond,

Cynthia Diane Thomas,

Cynthia Johnson,

Mary J. Bullock, Betty Bentley, Stanley Shorter,

Melvina Shorter Ponzio,

Tonya Shorter, and Unknown Heirs of Marion Felton,

Unknown Heirs of Lena Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Ethel Ingram,

Unknown Heirs of Joseph N. Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Elizabeth Shorter Thomas,

Unknown Heirs of Carolyn Shorter Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of Robert Earl Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of William Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Melvin Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Willa J. Taylor,

Unknown Heirs of Curtis Shorter,

Unknown Heirs of Andrea Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of Alfreda Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of Eunice Welborn,

Unknown Heirs of William Thomas, and Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained, :

Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown, and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 8th day of April 2024 a Bill to Quiet Title and Complaint to Sell for Division was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:

Beginning at a point on the Southeast side of Avenue C, 200 feet Southwest of the South corner of the intersection of Avenue C and South 4th street, thence Southeast at right angles to Avenue C, 250 feet, thence South west parallel with Avenue C, 50 feet; thence Northwest at right angles to Avenue C, 50 feet to the point of beginning, said lot or parcel of land being in the City of Opelika, County of Lee and State of Alabama, and being a part of Block M of the Foreman Survey of Byrd Lands in said City of Opelika.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 23rd day of May 2024.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A

Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 05/30/24, 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN RE: THE ESTATE OF HUGH RONALD JONES, Deceased.

CASE NO. 2024-281

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of the Estate of HUGH RONALD

JONES are hereby granted to Linda Fay-Howard Jones a/k/a Linda Fay Jones as Personal Representative on the 16th day of May 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Linda Fay Jones

Legal Run 05/30/24, 06/06/24 & 06/13/24

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that, Matthes Parker LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of the Auburn University Project: 23-290. Moore Field and Softball Complex – Outfield Fan Deck, Left Field AU, at Jane B Moore Field 795 W Samford Ave, Auburn, AL 36832 and Plainsman Park 351 S Donahue Dr, Auburn, AL 36849 for the State of Alabama and Lee County and City of Auburn, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify (Architect) Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons Architects + Engineers PA.

3221 Old Canton Rd, Suite 200. Jackson, MS 39216

Matthes Parker LLC (Contractor)

2044 S College St. Auburn, AL, 36832

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for four successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00. For projects of $50,000.00 or less, run one time only.A copy of the publisher’s affidavit of publication (including a copy of the advertisement) shall be submitted by the Contractor to the Design Professional for inclusion with DCM Form B-13: Final Payment Checklist for state agencies, PSCA-funded and other bond-funded projects.

Legal Run 05/30/24, 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

WILLIAM R. CREW, III. DECEASED

CASE NO. PC-2023-574

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 16TH day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

PATSY CREW

Legal Run 05/30/2024, 06/06/2024 & 06/13/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SYLVIA DENISE JACKSON, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2024-270

NOTICE TO CREDITOR

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary have been granted to Donald Paul Jackson as Executor for the Estate of Sylvia Denise Jackson, deceased on May 24, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 24th day of May, 2024.

Bill English, Probate Judge

Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/30/24, 06/06/24 & 06/13/24

INVITATION TO BID

24026

Sealed bids for the construction of the North 8th Street and 1st Ave Sidewalk Upgrades

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 25, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Drawings and Specifications may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: North 8th Street and 1st Ave Sidewalk Upgrades

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/6/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

INVITATION TO BID

24025

Sealed bids for the construction of the Blackhawk Drive Culvert Replacement

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 pm, local time on June 25, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Drawings and Specifications may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Blackhawk Drive Culvert Replacement

LILLIE FINLEY – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 06/6/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the LR 249 and LR 318 Water Transmission Main CMGM230058 will be received at the Smiths Water and Sewer Authority, located at 2848 Lee Road 243, Smiths Station, AL 36877, until Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EST (local time) at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

The Project includes the following Work: Approximately 40,000 LF of 12” water transmission main and all related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com/bids .

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 11 N. Water St., Suite 15250, Mobile, AL 36602, Ashley Morris ashley.morris@gmcnetwork.com. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one-time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $150.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, to award the contract to the lowest, responsive, and responsible bidder and reissue the bid if needed. All bidders shall submit, upon request, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 2 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

All bidders must comply with the President’s Executive Order Number 11246 which prohibits discrimination in employment regarding race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or national origin. The Smiths Water and Sewer Authority is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

All or part of this project is to be funded through a subaward from Lee County’s American Rescue Plan Act State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“ARPA Funds”). Bidders must be compliant with the terms and conditions of the ARPA award as set forth in the bid documents.

Bidders will be fully responsible for the delivery of their bids in a timely manner. Reliance upon the U.S. Mail or other carriers is the bidder’s risk.

Owner: Smiths Water and Sewer Authority

By: Mr. Joe Walden

Title: Chairman

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WAYNE STEVEN O’SHIELDS

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to ELIZABETH WATERS, as

Administratrix of the Estate of WAYNE STEVEN O’SHIELDS deceased, on the 29th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ELIZABETH WATERS

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF SARAH GRACE BARNES, DECEASED

ESTATE NO: 2024-200

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Sarah Grace Barnes, deceased, having been granted to Brenda Jill Robinson on the 2nd day of May 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the taime allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

BILL English

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

ESTATE OF FLECTHER SLATON CRAWFORD, II, a/k/a F. SLATON CRAWFORD, DECEASED

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of May, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Witness our hands, and dated this the 31st day of May, 2024.

WALKER JACKSON

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE:The estate of Macy Parker, Deceased.

Case No.:2024-224

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Lynn Parker as Administratrix of the Estate of Macy Parker, deceased, on the 30th day of May, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Lynn Parker, Administratrix of the Estate of Macy Parker, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24 & 06/20/24

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended notice is hereby given that Matthes Parker LLC, contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of AU Project No: 23-442. Watson Field House Renovation for Volleyball Practice Phase 1 at AU 649 Biggio Dr. Auburn, AL, for the State of Alabama and the county of Lee and the (City) of Auburn.

Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having

any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately

notify Sea, Sea, & Litchfield, P.C., Architect,

Matthes Parker LLC

2044 S College St.

Auburn, AL 36832

NOTE: This notice must be run once a week for four successive weeks for projects exceeding $50,000.00. For projects of $50,000.00 or less, run one time only. A copy of the publisher’s affidavit of publication (including a copy of the advertisement) shall be submitted by the Contractor to the Design Professional for inclusion with DCM Form B-13: Final Payment checklist for state agencies, PSCA-funded and other bond-funded projects.

Legal Run 06/06/24, 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS LEE COOPER

CASE NO.: 2024-321

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: RONNIE COOPER and any other heirs of Thomas Lee Cooper

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Probate of Will on the Estate of Thomas Lee Cooper, was filed by Carolyn Cooper on May 29, 2024. A hearing has been set for the 17th day of July 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to the electronic hearing should you intend to take part in the hearing of the Petition for Partial Settlement of the Conservatorship of Thomas Lee Cooper.

BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24, 6/27/24

CITY OF OPELIKA

NOTICE OF PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND PUBLIC HEARINGS

TO: RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED CITIZENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Opelika, Alabama will hold a regular meeting and will be conducting public hearings on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. in the Meeting Chamber at Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Boulevard, Opelika, Alabama. A Planning Commission work session will be held at 2:45 pm before the regular meeting. The purpose of the public hearings is to receive public comment on the following:

I. Some items at the meeting will have a designated public hearing (noted below). Individuals are imited to 5-minute comment period per public hearing.

II. Approval of Minutes

III. Update on Previous PC Cases

IV. New Business

A. Preliminary Plat and Conditional Use – Public Hearing

1.A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford and Mike Maher, authorized representative for Whiteridge Opelika LLC and R&S Properties, LLC, property owners, for preliminary approval of the Waverly Woods subdivision consisting of 83 lots accessed from Waverly Place.

A public hearing on a request by Hayes Eiford and Mike Maher, authorized representative for Whiteridge Opelika LLC and R&S Properties, LLC, property owners, for conditional use approval for 78 twinhome lots, three open space lots, and one lot for future development in a R-3 zoning district

B. Plat (Preliminary and Final) – Public Hearing A request by Nick Howell, representative for 2H Properties, LLC, property owner, for preliminary and final approval of the Asheton Village subdivision consisting of 45 lots accessed at 5067 Birmingham Highway.

C. Final Plat A request by Jeff Adams, representative for DRB Group Alabama, LLC, property owner, for final approval of the Wyndham Gates, Pod 3, Phase 7 subdivision consisting of 14 townhome lots accessed at Alana Court and Raiden Circle.

D. Conditional Use – Public Hearing

5.A public hearing on a request by Pamela Viale, authorized representative for The Brown Agency, property manager, for conditional use approval for a church in a M-1 zoning district accessed at 103 Rocket Avenue.

6.A public hearing on a request by David Slocum authorized representative for Food Bank of East Alabama, property owners, for conditional use approval for a Food Bank grocery store in a M-1, GC-S zoning district at 1699 16th Place. A public hearing on a request by Blake Rice, Barrett-Simpson, Inc., authorized representative for BH 55 LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for a 204-unit apartment development in a I-1 zoning district accessed from Corporate Drive.

E. Rezoning – Public Hearing

8a. An agenda item related to a rezoning request is an amendment to the Future Land Use Map for a 22,450 square foot lot accessed at 711 Pleasant Avenue from a high density residential land use category to light commercial. If the Planning Commission votes to send a positive recommendation to the City Council to rezone the 22,450 square foot lot and Council approves the rezoning, then approval of said amendments to the Future Land Use map will be approved.

8b. A rezoning public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Kibwe LLC, property owners, to rezone a 22,450 square foot lot accessed at 711 Pleasant Drive from a R-5M to a C-2 zoning district. A rezoning public hearing to consider a recommendation to the City Council on a request by Hayley Investments LLC, property owner, to rezone three lots (18,696 square feet) accessed at First Avenue or North 7th Street from a C-2 to a C-1 zoning district.

V. Old Business

F. Conditional Use A public hearing on a request by Bradley Creasy, representative for Dyas Properties, LLC, property owner, for conditional use approval for a 153-unit Build-to-Rent attached dwelling unit development in a C-2, GC-P zoning district at the 1400 block of South Fox Run Parkway. (This item was tabled by the applicant at the May 28th, 2024 meeting.)

G Final Plat

11.A request by Daniel Holland, representative for Firefly Development Lee, LLC, property owner, for final approval of the Firefly Phase 1 subdivision consisting of 95 lots accessed at 3169 Columbus Parkway (This item was tabled by the applicant at the May 28th, 2024 meeting.)

All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting/public hearings and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matters may be mailed to the Planning Director at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama 36801 at any time prior to the meeting/public hearings and may be further submitted to the Planning Commission at the meeting/public hearings.

The Planning Commission reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and to make its recommendations accordingly to the City Council.

Please contact the Planning department at 334-705-5156 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

PLANNING DIRECTOR

Legal Run 06/13/2024

CITY OF OPELIKA

SYNOPSIS OF ZONING NOTICE

The City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter described so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district, as follows:

From a VR District (Village Residential District) and C-2 District (Office/Retail District) to a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commencing at the calculated Southwest corner of Section 14, Township 19 North, range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, thence North 00°14’37” West, a distance of 286.69 feet; thence North 73°12’29” East, a distance of 961.95 feet to a calculated corner on the East right of way of Cunningham Drive and the Southwest corner of the old mill property, said point being the Point of Beginning of a description of land for a Planned Urban Development described herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence along Cunningham Drive North 00°40’53” West, a distance of 290.45 feet; thence along a right of way change for said Road North 89°46’03” East, a distance of 8.21 feet; thence along said Road along a curve concave to the southeast having a radius of 288.56 feet and a chord which bears North 24°10’30” East 245.95 feet for an arc distance of 254.08 feet to a point of cusp; thence continue along Cuningham Drive North 50°10’15” East, a distance of 163.90 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line;

thence northeasterly an arc distance of 100.64 feet along the curve concave to the northwest, having a radius of 223.77 feet and a chord of North 37°17’13” East, 99.79 feet to a point at a future round-about right of way; thence crossing the future roundabout North 17°39’02” East, a distance of 203.15 feet to a point on the North side of a future round about; thence along a curve concave to the east having a radius of 103.78 feet and a chord which bears North 03°40’31” East 12.08 feet for an arc distance of 12.09 feet; thence North 06°54’53” East, a distance of 54.97 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; thence along future Cunningham Drive northerly an arc distance of 64.95 feet along the curve concave to the east, having a radius of 472.00 feet and a chord of North 10°51’26” East; thence continue along said future road North 14°47’59” East tangent to said curve, a distance of 144.60 feet to the beginning of a curve tangent to said line; along a curve with an arc distance of 28.84 feet, having a radius of 20.00 feet; thence along the South right of way of 2nd Avenue South 82°35’37” East tangent to said curve, a distance of 57.06 feet; thence continue along 2nd Avenue on the following courses and distances: South 87°13’20” East, a distance of 36.79 feet; thence South 86°51’02” East, a distance of 58.48 feet; North 88°59’39” East, a distance of 63.58 feet; North 85°07’39” East, a distance of 62.88 feet; thence North 81°39’06” East, a distance of 62.27 feet; North 81°28’39” East, a distance of 50.67 feet; North 73°10’14” East, a distance of 375.48 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 60.00 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 264.87 feet; North 73°09’53” East, a distance of 60.00 feet; North 73°09’42” East, a distance of 268.83 feet to the Western right of way of 24th Street; thence along 24th Street South 16°45’08” East, a distance of 150.07 feet; South 73°11’18” West, a distance of 8.75 feet; South 16°44’29” East, a distance of 101.56 feet; thence leaving 24th Street and follow the North line of Lot 4, Pride of Pepperell Phase 1 South 73°10’29” West, a distance of 260.00 feet to the East line of 25th Street; thence along 25th Street South 16°45’59” East, a distance of 230.15 feet to the intersection of 25th Street and 1st Avenue; thence crossing 1st Avenue South 16°50’00” East, a distance of 59.89 feet; thence along 1st Avenue North 73°10’00” East, a distance of 374.58 feet; thence leaving 1st Avenue South 16°43’20” East, a distance of 357.07 feet; thence South 73°10’23” West, a distance of 1155.70 feet; thence South 73°08’41” West, a distance of 1107.68 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel contains 37.91 acres and contains part of the right of way for 30th Street, 1st Avenue, 25th and 26th Street and lies within Section 14, Township 19 North Range 26 east, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama

The Development Plan (Master Plan) is a mixed-use development consisting of single-family houses, townhouses, apartment buildings, offices and other commercial uses. The property is divided primarily into two sections. The commercial and multi-family area is located south of 1st Avenue. The remaining residential area is located north of 1st Avenue. The residential development consists of 309 residential units, which include 83 single-family homes, 84 townhomes and 142 multi-family/apartment units. Overall, the development will have a density of 8.95 units per acre.

Public Notice of this public hearing with insertion of the proposed ordinance was first published on June 6, 2024, in The Opelika Observer. This notice is given pursuant to Sections 11-52-77 and 11-52-78 Code of Alabama (1975). The City Council reserves the right to modify or alter any of the proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance.

At the public hearing, all persons who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the proposed ordinance. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s Interim ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

THIS NOTICE is given under my hand this the 13th day of June, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal 06/13/2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle will be sold at public auction on July 30, 2024 at 9:00 am:

2005 Hummer VIN# 5GRGN23U85H105256 .

Bedsoe Auto Center, 106 18th Street, Opelika, AL.

LEGAL RUN 06/13/24, 06/20/24

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1412 Opelika Rd Auburn, AL 36830 – Thursday, June 20, 2024 @ 10:00 AM

Unit E74

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/13/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit B173

Unit B186

Unit C370

Unit C412

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/13/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika AL 33801 Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit D2

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 06/13/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: THE ESTATE OF BARBARA A. CUMMINGS, deceased

Case No.: 2024-332.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr, Personal Representative on the 5th day of June, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CHERI JANICE ARMSTRONG, DECEASED

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024-338

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr on the 5th day of June 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Benjamin H. Parr

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLENDA GAIL BEAULIEU, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-339

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JUDITH MILDRED JONES SIMS

Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of BERNICE ECHOLS, deceased

PROBATE NO: 2024-326

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of May, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Isl Cametrish L. Cannon Personal Representative

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WENDELL RALPH ROBERTSON,

DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-333

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 5th day of June, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ASHLEY TAYLOR CRISLER, Administrator

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 06/13/24, 06/20/24 & 06/27/24

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE

The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. _

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and referred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcels of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcels from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District) to a C-3, GC-P District (General Commercial, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcels of land hereinafter described:

PARCEL I

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Ope1ika, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North for a distance of 1837.78 feet; run thence East for a distance of 694.75 feet to the intersection of the Westerly right-of-way line of Speedway Drive and the Easterly right-of-way line of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, run thence Northerly along the last aforementioned right-of-way line, being a curve concave Easterly and having a radius of 2769.95 feet for a distance of 230.84 feet; thence leaving said right-of-way 1ine, run thence South 89°27’46” East for a distance of 70.88 feet to the Westerly right-of-way 1ine of the aforementioned Speedway Drive; thence along said right-of-way line, run thence South 00°30’00” West for a distance of 219.57 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 0.187 acres± and being further described on that certain Boundary Survey for Richard A Massey prepared on February 13, 2002 by James D. Miller, Ala. Reg. Land Surveyor No. 17256.

Deed Reference: Book 2227, Page 506.

PARCEL II

Commencing at the Southwest corner of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; run thence North for a distance of 2058.01feet; run thence East for a distance of 625.79 feet to the Easterly right-of-way line of Veterans Parkway, said point being the POINT OF BEGINNING of the parcel of land herein described and conveyed; from said point of beginning, run thence Northerly along said right-of-way line, being a curve concave Easterly and having a radius and an arc length of 2769.95 feet for a distance of 356.29 feet and a chord bearing and distance of North 11°18’55” West for a distance of 356.04 feet to the intersection with the Southerly right-of-way line of Randal Drive; thence along said right-of-way line, run thence North 51°09’52” East for a distance of 40.81 feet; run thence North 88°31’04” East for a distance 87.57 feet; run thence South 45°49’46” East for a distance of 34.16 feet to the Westerly right-of-way line of Speedway Drive; thence along said right-of-way line, run thence South 00°30’00” West for a distance of 354.04 feet; thence leaving said right-of-way line, run thence North 89°27’46” West for a distance of 70.88 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, containing 0.964 acres± and being further described on that certain Boundary Survey for Richard A. Massey prepared on February 13, 2002 by James D. Miller, Ala. Reg. Land Surveyor No. 17256.

Deed Reference: Book 2227, Page 506.

The above-described property contains 0.964 acre, more or less, and is located at 1504 Speedway Drive, Opelika, Alabama.

PARCEL III

RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION OF A PORTION OF SPEEDWAY DRIVE

COMMENCE AT A POINT UNDER ASPHALT LOCALLY ACCEPTED AS THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, AUBURN, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 21°46’52” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2070.89 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF A RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THENCE NORTH 00°49’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 216.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°49’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 110.44 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°10’10” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 48.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 110.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.92 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 37.57 FEET; THENCE WITH A CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT WITH AN ARC LENGTH OF 130.20 FEET, WITH A RADIUS OF 2662.7 FEET, WITH A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 21°10’12” WEST, WITH A CHORD LENGTH OF 130.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION CONTAINING 18,949.9 SQUARE FEET OR 0.44 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with the provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written comments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 13th day of June, 2024.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 06/13/2024