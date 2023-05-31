CommunitySchoolsSports ‘Track’ing Down the Next Endeavor By opelikaobserver - May 31, 2023 0 7 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Opelika High School (OHS) held a signing ceremony for seven senior track & field student-athletes Wednesday, May 24, in Bulldog Cafe at OHS. Qualik Harry, Mikeil Heard, Theo Hubbard and Sanai Stringer each committed to continue thier academic and athletic jouneys by signing with Spring Hill College. Tykell Thomas decided to continue his academic and athletic journey by signing with Belhaven University; Ajaden Parham signed with Johnson C. Smith University; and Charles Hodge signed with Multnomah University. The student-athletes were accompanied by family, OHS principal Kelli Fischer and coaches. Opelika High School (OHS) held a signing ceremony for seven senior track & field student-athletes Wednesday, May 24, in Bulldog Cafe at OHS. 