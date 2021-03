Contributed by the OPD

On March 5, the Opelika Police Department arrested Raphael Maurice Browning, a 35-year-old from Opelika. Browning is charged with Murder in the assault that occurred in the 500 Block of Maple Avenue on March 2. This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. If you have any information, please contact the Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.