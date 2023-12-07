Students in the news:

Beulah student wins reading contest

Alysa Hatchett, a fifth grader at Beulah Elementary School, was surprised by the Alabama Education Association (AEA) and Aubie as the winner of this year’s Be a Champion and Read Contest. Out of more than 37,000 student entries who read at least six books, Alysa was randomly selected to cheer on Auburn at this year’s Iron Bowl.

Auburn High JROTC receive high marks on inspection

At attention with ties tied and shoes shined, Auburn High School’s Tiger Battalion underwent an inspection for their accreditation process and scored a 99/100. In an evaluation led by Alabama’s Chief Operation Training Specialist Jerome Gates and a team of Army and National Guard inspectors and recruiters, JROTC cadets at Auburn High School were assessed on stance, uniform, understanding of commands and marching formations. This accreditation is required every three years for the program to adhere to AdvancED’s Standards for Quality. Following the inspection, a debriefing session was held with the commanding officers of Tiger Battalion to better prepare them for competitions. Gates praised 1SG (Ret.) John Audaine and the battalion for its excellence during the inspection. This process confirms that Auburn High has a comprehensive JRTOC program emphasizing continuous improvement in teaching and learning.

Local swimmers show strong at AHSAA State Championship meet

PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES | THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —Huntsville High School posted 348 points to capture its eighth consecutive AHSAA Class 6A/7A State Swimming Championship as the 64th state swim meet concluded Saturday at the James E. Martin Aquatics Center at Auburn University.

HHS outscored runner-up Vestavia Hills (252) by 96 points, thanks to several record-setting performances including new marks in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Luke Bedsole and Bradford Johnson also set new 6A/7A records in the 50-yard freestyle race, 100 freestyle race and the 100 butterfly.

Boaz won its third state boys’ title and second in a row with 235 points in Class 1A/5A. Gulf Shores was second with 214.

Bob Jones outscored Auburn 298 to 248.5 to claim the Lady Patriots’ second Class 6A/7A championship in a row.

Several state records fell Saturday.Final Team scores and race results are available at www.ahsaa.com/Sports/Fall/Swimming-Diving.

TOP 5 TEAM SCORING

Class 1A/5A GIRLS

Whitesburg Christian 272 UMS-Wright 264 Arab 168 Gulf Shores 138 Scottsboro 109

Class 6A/7A GIRLS

Bob Jones 298 Auburn 248.50 Huntsville 208.50 James Clemens 202.50 Grissom 173

Class 1A/5A BOYS

Boaz 235 Gulf Shores 214 LAMP 194 Scottsboro 155 UMS-Wright 148

Class 6A/7A BOYS

Huntsville 348 Vestavia Hills 252 James Clemens 221 Bob Jones 174 Grissom 165

Opelika High School’s Grace Nelson, Mylee Bordeaux, Grace Nelson and Presley Mullins won the 200-yard freestyle relay for the second year in a row.