Stone Martin Builders Announces Vice President of Sales

CONTRIBUTED BY STONE MARTIN BUILDERS

AUBURN —

Stone Martin Builders (SMB), one of the largest homebuilders across Alabama and the region, has named Sarah Martin as vice president of sales. Martin joined Stone Martin Builders in 2019 and previously served as market manager and sales manager before being promoted to her current position. In her new role, Martin will lead a dynamic team of sales professionals that strive to provide an exceptional experience to customers while building their home with SMB.

“Sarah has been essential from the first day she joined the Stone Martin Builders team, helping to exceed the expectations of our employees and customers,” said John Manasco, chief operating officer of Stone Martin Builders. “We are elated to have Sarah as our vice president of Sales; I am confident in her ability to inspire high-performing teams.”

Martin has more than 17 years of experience in real estate. Before joining SMB, she owned a title insurance company that provided her with a unique vantage point of the industry. She also served as marketing director at a real estate agency where she discovered her passion for the entire real estate process and creating strong relationships with clients. In 2017, Martin obtained her real estate license. This allowed her to grow in her skills and become well-rounded and knowledgeable in the real estate industry.

“I am thrilled to have the privilege of leading an exceptional team of individuals, witnessing their growth and dedication as they follow their passion to serve our customers,” Martin said. “It’s an honor for me to be a small part of building someone’s home, I look forward to guiding and supporting our customers as they navigate the home buying process.”

Martin is the mother to three teenage boys and said she enjoys being in her community, particularly through her involvement in Auburn Community Church. She also volunteers at her sons’ schools, helping to nurture a positive educational environment. Martin’s family has a deep connection and dedication to the Auburn Lacrosse Club where her children actively participate as players, and her husband is a dedicated coach.

ABOUT STONE MARTIN BUILDERS

Based in the Auburn-Opelika area, Stone Martin Builders is dedicated to developing aspirational communities throughout Alabama and Georgia, including Huntsville, Athens, Prattville, Montgomery, Auburn/Opelika, Dothan and Columbus, Georgia. Since its establishment in 2006, the company has quickly grown and in 2022 was ranked as one of the 100 largest home builders in the U.S. by Builder Online. More info at www.stonemartinbuilders.com