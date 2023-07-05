SEC opponents, ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup Announced for Women’s Basketball

CONTRIBUTED BY AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

Auburn’s opponents for the 2023-24 SEC women’s basketball season were announced Wednesday, June 28, by the conference office.

In addition, ESPN announced the matchups for the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge. Auburn will host Clemson at Neville Arena on Thursday, Nov. 30; tip-off has been set for 8 p.m. CT.

For the 15th straight season, the SEC schedule will consist of 16 games, eight at home and eight on the road.

Auburn’s home opponents in 2024 will be Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

On the road, the Tigers will face Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Season ticket renewals will begin in August with new season tickets on sale in September. Dates, times, TV information and additional non-conference opponents will be announced at a later date.