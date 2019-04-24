Samaritan’s Purse to replace limited number of mobile homes in Lee County

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the tornado damage in Lee County by replacing a limited number of destroyed mobile homes in partnership with homeowners.

Homeowners will be required to submit an application for the approval process. Once approved, the homeowner(s) will begin the process of floorplan and decor selection.

Each home will also come with limited furniture and a storm shelter in the event of future tornadoes.

Applications will be available at First Baptist Church – Opelika in the John 3:16 building entrance located off the small parking lot next to 314 S. 9th St.

Hours are 8 a.m to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be closed the week of April 20 through April 28.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 334-744-7326 or 334-744-7302.