RSM Custom Cabinetry offers quality workmanship, products for customers, homeowners

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

Tucked away in the woods just outside the borders of the small town of Waverly, RSM Custom Cabinetry may be one of the area’s best-kept secrets for those looking for handcrafted cabinets, countertops, doors and more.

Founded and owned by Camp Hill native Michael Sharman, RSM originally opened on Stage Road in Auburn before relocating to its present location off U.S. Highway 280 near Waverly in 2014.

Sharman boasts a vast wealth of experience in manufacturing, quality control and plant management. Deanna Blackwell, an Auburn resident with interior/project designer background, joined RSM in summer 2018 and assists customers from start to finish.

Blackwell explained that the process begins with a free estimate or on-site measuring from she or Sharman. Through her business Blackwell Digital Interiors, which partners exclusively with RSM, she is able help conceptualize each project and bring it to life.

While they stock popular wood like cherry, hickory, mahogany and poplar, Blackwell said they are able to source markets or suppliers to provide any type of wood desired for a project. The only items that RSM outsources are doors and drawers, items that Blackwell said “are associated (and made by) well-respected manufacturers,” which are the most affordable and feasible options for customers.

“No project is too small! The timeline (for completion of projects) is dependent on scope of project but RSM is schedule-oriented and pride ourselves in meeting proposed schedules,” Blackwell said. “We respond in a timely manner to phone calls, texts and emails, provide estimates quickly, and deliver a quality product on schedule … (and we want people to know that all) RSM cabinets are made in-shop with the highest-quality wood and lacquer finishes.”

RSM’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment or consultation, call 334-821-3488 or Blackwell by email at dblackwellrsm@gmail.com or phone at 706-627-9931.

Like and follow both business’s Facebook pages for more information and updates.

The shop is located at 2641 Loblockee Ave.