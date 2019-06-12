Re-grand opening of Auburn’s Earth Fare location scheduled for Saturday morning

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The Auburn location of Earth Fare will be hosting a re-grand opening celebration on June 15, beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m.

According to Earth Fare Spokesperson Laurie Aker, this opening is part of the store’s commitment to improving the overall customer experience and enhance their selection.

“We have been doing re-grand openings at other locations in many other markets in which Earth Fare operates. During the past 18 months, the company has invested in many of its stores to bring a refreshed shopping experience for our loyal, longtime customers,” Aker said. “Also, a lot of our stores both old and new have added a lot of new products during that time including items for those with special diets and a larger selection of Earth Fare Private Brand (non-GMO ingredients).”

Activities scheduled to take place that day include music, product samples, storewide specials, giveaways of “mystery” amount gift cards to customers, wellness raffles as well as promotion of the store’s “Healthy Rewards” initiative, an in-store point-based customer rewards program.

Also taking place will be presentations of checks of to Earth Fare’s new community partners, which includes a donation of $1,000 to Opelika own O Grows Community Garden for its efforts to both educate local students and promote sustainability.

“We’re excited for the folks to see the new decor and signage, the hundreds of new products we’re offering. Our goal is to help make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone everywhere,” Aker added. “This has been a long time coming for the community and we’re so happy to showcase these changes through this celebration this weekend.”

For more information, call 334-821-0211 or visit www.earthfare.com.

The store is located at 1550 Opelika Road, Suite 14 in Auburn.