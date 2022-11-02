PUBLIC NOTICES

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY,

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of SANFORD M. HUSSEY, deceased

Case Number: 2022-571

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to RITA M. HUSSEY and SANDY N. HUSSEY, as Co-Executors of the Estate of SANFORD M. HUSSEY, deceased, on the 30th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

RITA M. HUSSEY, Co-Executor of the Estate of SANFORD M. HUSSEY

SANDY N. HUSSEY, Co-Executor of the Estate of SANFORD M. HUSSEY

Legal RRun 10/20/22, 10/27/22 & 11/03/22

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Lonnie Ray Jones

NOTICE

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 29th day of September, 2022 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or they will be barred.

Pamela Jones

Legal Run 10/20/2022, 10/27/2022 & 11/03/2022

—————

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRED HEARD, Deceased

PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY, AL

CASE NO.: 2022-493

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take Notice that LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION of said deceased having been granted to Sharn Washington on the 26th day of September, 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sharn Washington

Legal Run 10/20/2022, 10/27/2022 & 11/03/2022

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF INELL P. TORBERT, deceased

CASE NO. 2022-592

In the Matter of the Estate of INELL P. TORBERT, deceased

Letters Testamentary as Personal Representative of the Estate of INELL P. TORBERT, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned on October 12th , 2022, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate of said County,. notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JAMES JEFFERSON TORBERT

Personal Representative

Legal Run 10/20/2022, 10/27/2022 & 11/03/2022

—————

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF C. NEAL POPE, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2022-599

TO: JENNIFER LEE POPE

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES POPE

NOTICE: On the 13th day of October, 2022, a certain writing, purporting to be the Will of C. NEAL POPE was filed in my office for probate by VIRGINIA PITTS POPE and the 16th day of November, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

Given under my hand, the 13th day of October, 2022

Bill English

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 3683-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 10/20/2022, 10/27/2022 & 11/03/2022

—————

IN RE THE ESTATE OF: BETTY C. HODGE, Deceased.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

CASE NO. 2022-591

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of October, 2022, by Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

HAROLD THOMAS HODGE JR.

Executor

Legal Run 10/27/2022, 11/3/2022 & 11/10/2022

—————

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Jarvis S. Beasley, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer AubumBank’s complaint for Breach of Contract, Unjust Enrichment, Open Account-Note, Account Stated, and Money Lent by November 30, 2022, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in case number 43-SM-2022-900331.00, Circuit Court of Lee County.

Done the 21st day of October, 2022.

Mary Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County

Blake L. Oliver

SAMFORD & DENSON, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Telephone (334) 745-3504

Facsimile (334) 745-3506 Email: oliver@samfordlaw.com Attorney for AuburnBank

Legal Run 10/27/22, 11/03/22, 11/10/22 & 11/17/2022

—————

STATE OF ALABAMA IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY

CASE NO. 2022-611

Estate of: RE: SHIRLEY BELL KEMP, Deceased,

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Ancillary Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of October, 2022, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Charles Mark Kemp

Charles Mark Kemp, Executor Jacob J. Key, Esq.

Attorney for Executor

Johnson, Caldwell & McCoy, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

Legal Run 10/27/22, 11/03/22 & 11/10/22

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LINDA N. DOYLE, Deceased

Case No.: 2022- 131

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said_deceased having been granted to James V. Doyle, Personal Representative on the 31st day of October, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

James V. Doyle

Legal Run 11/3/22, 11/10/22 & 11/17/22

—————

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default has been made in the terms of the Mortgage executed on the 21st day of November, 2018, by Shermond Callaway, as Mortgagor in favor of Sanport Housing, LLC, as Mortgagee, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 4433, at Page 420, and said default continuing, the mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage will sell at auction for cash to the highest bidder on the steps of the Lee County Courthouse in Lee County, Alabama on Thursday, December 15, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate embraced in said Mortgage and Mortgage Modification, situated in Lee, Alabama, to-wit:

“Lots 5 & 6, Block 6, MEADOWVIEW ACRES SUBDIVISION, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat thereof record in Town Plat Book 13, at Page 173, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.”

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing of said mortgage, paying the mortgage debt, the costs and expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney’s fee. Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is also subject to unpaid taxes or assessments whether of record or not. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Sanport Housing, LLC, Mortgagee

Brandon F. Poticny

Davis, Bingham, Hudson & Buckner, P.C. Attorney for Mortgagee

724 N. Dean Road, Suite 100, Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 10/27/2022, 11/03/2022 & 11/10/2022

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF JACK GLEN WILLIFORD, JR., CASE NO. 2022-366

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to JUDITH A. WILLIFORD on 9-8-2022, by the HONORABLE BILL ENGLISH, Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Andrew G. MacKenzie, Esq

288 Bells Ferry Road NE

Rome, Georgia 30161

706-442-3556

Legal Run 10/27/2022, 11/03/2022 & 11/10/2022

—————

Form of ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION

Legal Notice

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Crimson Contractors, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Roof Replacement at Jeter Primary School for the Opelika City Schools, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify: Stephen Ward & Associates, Inc. 128 Jet Plex Circle, Madison, Alabama 35758. Phone (256) 774-3565.

Crimson Contractors, Inc.

1808 14th Avenue

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401

(205)758-8659

Legal Run 11/3/22, 11/10/22, 11/17/22 & 11/24/22

—————

IN THE CIRCIDT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2022-900301.00

WILLIAM A. JONES, Plaintiff,

v. A Parcel of Land Lying in Lee County, Alabama, to wit: Lot 3, Block C, Oakview Subdivision, according to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 9 at Page 179, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama; and

Tavarius Ingram; and

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 18th day of May 2021, a Bill to Quiet Title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding the following described real property:\

Lot 3, Block C, Oakview Subdivision, according.to and as shown by that certain map or plat of record in Town Plat Book 9 at Page 179, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 24th day of October, 2022.

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

Benjamin H. Parr

830 Avenue A, Suite A Opelika, Alabama 36801

Telephone Number: 334-749-6999

Fax: 334-203-1875

ben@benparrlaw.com

Legal Run 11/3/2022, 11/10/2022, 11/17/2022 & 11/24/2022

—————

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

Public Hearing

Public Notice

The City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., in the Municipal Meeting Room, 300 MLK Boulevard, to discuss the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) activity and progress for the end of the year Consolidated Annual Performance Report (CAPER) for program year 2021: October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022. Discussion about the program and how it benefited Low-Moderate income families in the City of Opelika will be heard and discussed;

A Public Hearing will also be held to discuss proposed Amendments to the CDBG Annual Action Plans

for PY2020 and 2021. The proposed amendments will include reallocation of $4,511.19 from PY2020 and

$149.89 from PY2021 in unspent funds from Emergency Home Repairs funding.

A copy of the CAPER will be available for public review and comment beginning November 4, 2022, at Public Works, City Hall (Mayor’s office), Opelika Library, SportsPlex, and Covington Recreation Center. Copies of the CAPER may be obtained at the public hearing or by contacting the Planning Department. Public participation and comments are invited either in writing or in person and will be accepted for a minimum of fifteen (15) days with the comment period ending on November 25, 2022.

Comments may be sent to:

Community Development CAPER Citizen Comment 700 Fox Trail

Opelika, AL 36801

Email: lthrift@opelika-al.gov

“In Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-2083.”

LEGAL RUN 11/3/2022

—————

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: CHARLES J. MARSHALL, SR. Deceased.

Case No.: 2022-606

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Benjamin H. Parr. Personal Representative on the 31st day of October, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

BENJAMIN H. PARR

Legal Run 11/3/2022, 11/10/2022 & 11/17/2022