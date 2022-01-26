Opelika Public Library Hosting Second Caddy Stacks Golfing Event on Jan. 28, 29

By Hannah Lester

“For two days, Opelika Public Library will be turned into a mini-golf course,” said James Bush with the Opelika Library Friends. “Come play 18 holes of fun for a cause.”

The event on Friday Jan. 28 is for the adults in the community. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. and involve a mini-golf round in addition to hours d’oeuvres and two drink tickets for a Red Clay Brewing Company after-party for $25 each.

Saturday, however, is for the full family.

“For $5 a person we think it will be a nice offering to families in our community,” said James Bush with the Opelika Library Friends. “A chance to experience the new library and enjoy some Mini Golf at the same time. Prizes guaranteed for children.”

Beginning at 9 a.m., all ages can come and play golf through the library until 4 p.m. for $5 a person.

“All purchases support the Opelika Library Friends and tickets purchased are tax-deductible,” Bush said. “The Friends group exists to support and promote the library and to encourage, engage and foster in its members not only a love of reading and education but curiosity about and love for the community that surrounds them.”

Different golf holes on the course are sponsored by local businesses. The presenting sponsor for the event is Railroad Investment Group, but other sponsors include: Christie Hill State Farm, Gamotis Dentistry, Butcher Paper BBQ, Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, Rock & Roll Pinball, Circle Y Property Solutions, Pawn Central, CRL Crane & OutDoors, JA Smith C&E, McCain & Co, Neighborhoodtour.com, Wise Guys Moving and Robins & Morton.

“We encourage businesses to be creative with their home decoration, but typically holes are decorated with company swag or products related to their business,” Bush said.

The library is located at 1100 Glenn St. Opelika. For advance tickets, visit www.opelikalibraryfriends.com/events/caddy-stacks.