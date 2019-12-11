Opelika City Council recognizes Lamar Baker as ‘Officer of the Quarter’, issues a proclamation thanking community members for cleanup efforts in Ward 2

By Michelle Key

Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council recognized Lamar Baker as the “Opelika Police Officer of the 4th Quarter” during last week’s city council meeting. Also during the meeting, Opelika firefighter Chuck Riddle was named “Firefighter of the Year.”

Fuller also read a proclamation honoring the community clean-up efforts in Ward 2.

Councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts and Golden Rule Lodge #11 members Darryl Mitchel, Derric Baker and Demarcie Whatley were present to accept the proclamation on the community’s behalf.

Michael King was also recognized in the proclamation, posthumously for his service to Ward 2.

“Michael was kind, loyal and committed to make sure that Ward 2 was clean,” Fuller read. King passed away in November 2018.

Also during the meeting, the council:

• approved a request 2019 Victorian Front Porch Tour for street closures during the event

• approved a request from Mama Mocha Coffee for a street closure for the ‘Longest Table Event’

• denied a revised request from Opelika Main Street for Christmas in a Railroad Town pertaining to the times of the road closure for 8th Street –

• approved the Tru Blu Sports Bar request for a lounge retail liquor class I and an on-premise beer license

• held public hearings and subsequently voted to approve the weed abatements on the following properties: