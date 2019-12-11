Opelika City Council recognizes Lamar Baker as ‘Officer of the Quarter’, issues a proclamation thanking community members for cleanup efforts in Ward 2

By Michelle Key
Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council recognized Lamar Baker as the “Opelika Police Officer of the 4th Quarter” during last week’s city council meeting. Also during the meeting, Opelika firefighter Chuck Riddle was named “Firefighter of the Year.”
Fuller also read a proclamation honoring the community clean-up efforts in Ward 2.
Councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts and Golden Rule Lodge #11 members Darryl Mitchel, Derric Baker and Demarcie Whatley were present to accept the proclamation on the community’s behalf.
Michael King was also recognized in the proclamation, posthumously for his service to Ward 2.
“Michael was kind, loyal and committed to make sure that Ward 2 was clean,” Fuller read. King passed away in November 2018.
Also during the meeting, the council:
• approved a request 2019 Victorian Front Porch Tour for street closures during the event
• approved a request from Mama Mocha Coffee for a street closure for the ‘Longest Table Event’
• denied a revised request from Opelika Main Street for Christmas in a Railroad Town pertaining to the times of the road closure for 8th Street –
• approved the Tru Blu Sports Bar request for a lounge retail liquor class I and an on-premise beer license
• held public hearings and subsequently voted to approve the weed abatements on the following properties:
- 100 Cottage Court
- 101 Cottage Court
- 102 Cottage Court
- 103 Cottage Court
- 104 Cottage Court
- 106 Cottage Court
- 108 Cottage Court
• held a public hearing to amend the zoning ordninance and map to rezone 105.6 acres in the 3800 block of Birmingham Highway – Later in the session the council voted to suspend the rules and vote after the first reading and voted to approve this ordinance
• approved the bid for the Carver-Clanton TAPAA-TA17(922) Project
• approved the bid for the Geneva Street Improvements
• approved the expense reports from various departments
• authorized the mayor to designate city personal property as surplus and to authorize the disposal of said property
• approved an ALDOT agreement for Columbus Parkway Roundabout Project
• approved an ALDOT agreement for Pepperell Pkwy MPO Project
• approved a license agreement for right-of-way encroachment, with One Voice Coalition
• approved a resolution for a tax abatement for Mando
• approved a resolution for the contract for career firefighter cancer supplemental insurance coverage with Chubb Insurance Company
• approved a resolution to authorize a purchase agreement, GO Warrants Series 2019-A and 2019-B
• approved a resolution to initiate public process and to amend zoning ordinance for a PUD at Capps Landing
• approved an application for a refund of sewer fees
• held the first reading for an ordinance to amend city code and to add Chapter 4.5 titled “Art and Culture.”