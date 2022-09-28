OPD’s Capt. Tony Amerson Graduates from FBI National Academy

By
opelikaobserver
-
0
26

Contributed To The Observer

Opelika Police Capt. Tony Amerson recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. The FBI National Academy is a program for active U.S. law enforcement personnel. This 10-week program is held four times a year and attendees are by invitation only through a nomination process. Pictured above are Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller (left), Amerson (center) and Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey (right). Fuller and Healey traveled  to Quantico to attend Amerson’s graduation ceremony. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here