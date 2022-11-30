OHS Enjoys Week Off

OPELIKA —

Opelika High athletics had no scheduled games during Thanksgiving break. The OHS basketball teams return to the court this week. The OHS girls’ and boys’ basketball schedule for the upcoming week is listed below:

– Dec. 1: OHS boys’ junior varsity basketball at Benjamin Russell High School, starting at 4:30 p.m. The OHS varsity girls play at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 7 p.m.

– Dec. 2: OHS hosts its first home games of the season against Loachapoka. Varsity girls start at 5 p.m., and varsity boys follow at 6 p.m.

The OHS girls lost to Shaw, 44-40, prior to Thanksgiving break. Naomi Whack scored nine points, Makayla Jones and Mya Pearson added eight and seven points, respectively.

WEST RIDGE SOFTBALL COMPLEX

The city of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is pleased to open the newly remodeled softball fields at West Ridge Park in Opelika. The city maintains two, regulation-size softball fields year round. OHS also uses the softball fields at West Ridge as its home fields.

Fuller and the Opelika City Council agreed to spend almost $2 million on turfing both fields and renovating the surroundings, including new brick backstops and dugouts. Stone Martin Buidlers donated the materials for the four dugouts.

Opelika is in the middle of spending over $10 million to upgrade recreation facilities, including Denson Drive Rec and Calhoun Tennis Center, Covington Pool, new pool in and competition pool on the outside at the Sportsplex, renovation of Floral Park and turfing the remaining baseball fields at West Ridge.

The city is in the middle of replacing new playground equipment at West Ridge.

SUPER 7

The AHSAA Super 7 has arrived. The girls’ Flag Football Championship kickoff event, featuring Auburn High School and Oxford, took place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The 7A Championship game between Thompson and Auburn kicked off at 7 p.m. Wednesday. We were not able to get in results prior to press time.

The Thursday schedule is as follows:

– 11 a.m.: 3A championship game between Piedmont (12-2) and St. James (12-2); – 3 p.m: 1A championship game between Pickens County (11-3) and Leroy (12-1); – 7 p.m.: Class 5A championship game between Ramsay (12-2) and Charles Henderson (12-1).

Friday’s Schedule:

– 11 a.m.: 4A championship game between Cherokee County (12-2) and Andalusia (13-1);

– 3 p.m.: 2A championship game between Fyffe (14-0) and BB Comer (12-2); and

– 7 p.m.: 6A championship game between Mountain Brook (12-2) and Saraland (13-1).

This is the seventh time the AO Sports Council hosted Super 6/7 sponsored by the city of Opelika and the city of Auburn, along with Auburn University.

Special Thanks to Mayor Fuller for supporting the AHSAA and Super 7. D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1310, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.