Contributed by NAMI

NAMI East Alabama, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce which is located at 714 East Glenn Ave. in Auburn.

NAMI supports families dealing with mental illness through mutual support, education and advocacy. There will be a time for sharing. The public is invited and social distancing is required.