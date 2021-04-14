MAKING THE GRADE: ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFÉ

By Stacey Patton Wallace

We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that it should be the largest one. There’s even an old adage: “Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and sup like a pauper.” However, I’m afraid that my meal habits don’t follow that schedule. I’m not as hungry at breakfast, so I generally eat a much smaller meal in the morning and have a much larger supper. This was especially true when Mike and I commuted to LaGrange, Georgia, to teach. We had to eat breakfast at about 4:45 a.m. I wasn’t very hungry that early in the morning. In fact, I was barely conscious. However, when we got home at around 3:30 p.m., I was ravenous, ready to eat everything in sight. This may be one of the main reasons I’m “Pooh-sized” because eating later in the day leads to weight gain.

Back in the old days, Daddy often cooked breakfast at our house because Mama took longer to get ready for the day. On one such morning, my cousin Steve came over to join us. Steve said that as everyone was digging into the sausage, eggs and biscuits, Daddy said, “All right, y’all. Don’t eat it all. Remember, the dog has to eat, too.”

Our dog was Lobo, a beautiful black and tan German Shepherd. (Since he was a thoroughbred, he had three names on his papers: War Eagle Lobo; obviously, we are an Auburn family.) Daddy put table scraps on top of Lobo’s dry dog food. This was several decades before we knew that people food wasn’t good for dogs.

However, if Lobo were still with us, he wouldn’t be getting any leftovers from my favorite breakfast/brunch restaurant because everything is gobbled up immediately. In fact, my husband and I would lick our plates at this place if our parents hadn’t taught us better. Another Broken Egg Café is simply amazing. The restaurant is located on Bent Creek Road in Auburn.

I have dined at Another Broken Egg many times with my friends. It’s the perfect place to gather for breakfast, brunch or lunch and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Every time I dine at Another Broken Egg, the serving staff is exceptional: friendly, helpful and attentive. Also, the restaurant follows COVID-19 safety protocols. All employees wear masks, and tables are six feet apart.

The restaurant’s menu includes French toast, waffles, pancakes, omelets, scramblers, traditional classics, biscuit beignets, sandwiches and salads. My very favorite dish, unfortunately, is their delectable cinnamon roll French toast. It is too wonderful to describe adequately. Besides syrup, the toast is covered with berries and homemade whipped cream. Being a diabetic, I can’t order this often, and when I do, I ask the waiter or waitress to please stand by in case a 911 call is needed. Two sides come with entrees, so I choose scrambled eggs with melted cheese (They will fix two eggs, any style.) and baked bacon so that I at least have some much-needed protein. When I dine with my friend Leigh Ann, she orders the biscuit beignets with our meal; they are very tasty as well.

When I’m trying to be “good,” and that’s not often, I order one of their omelets. I particularly enjoy the lobster and brie.

Another Broken Egg Café makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear each week in the Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com