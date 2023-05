The Lee County Retirees Education Association presented three $1,000 scholarships to deserving seniors attending

Beulah, Beauregard and Loachapoka high schools.

Pictured above is Loachapoka senior Ruben Duran Flores — who plans to attend Southern Union State Community

College — with Patsy Jones, scholarship member.



Pictured above is Kay Spriggs, scholarship member, with Beulah senior Alyssa Drummonds, who is planning to attend

Southern Union State Community College.