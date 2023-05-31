Local Moms Celebrate School’s End

Auburn/Opelika Mothers of Preschoolers hosted a family cookout for moms, children and families at Pepperell Baptist

Church on Saturday, May 20, 2023. The cookout concluded a year full of fellowship with themes, children being taught in

the MOPPETS program, and many community outreach programs. This year was conducted under the leadership of

Kaela Sexton, Rachel Elrod and the leadership team. Some summer playdates for mothers and children will take place

this summer, and the new MOPS year will begin Aug. 17 with the new theme “Say Yes” to friendships with other moms of

preschoolers. For more information, call Sexton at 719-351-8093 or Elrod at 706-244-5620.