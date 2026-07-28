UK-based superalloy manufacturer Doncasters opening $50M facility in Auburn

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CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN — DPC Holdings PLC (Doncasters), a United Kingdom-based maker of superalloys and high-precision alloy components used in aerospace, energy and automotive sectors, has announced at the Farnborough Internaitional Air Show near London that it is opening a superalloy manufacturing operation in Auburn.

The new facility represents a $50 million capital investment and will employ about 70 people within three years.

This is Doncasters’ second manufacturing operation in Alabama. Its precision casting facility in Oxford, Alabama, has seen multiple expansions in recent years, and this expansion into Auburn will help meet demand for Doncasters’ products.

“Doncasters is a great company that already knows Alabama, knows what our people can do and knows the success we can achieve together,” Gov. Kay Ivey said. “We welcome this second facility and the products that support several vital manufacturing sectors.”

The Auburn site will specialize in the production of high-performance vacuum master melted superalloys for use in aerospace and industrial gas turbine engines, as well as other demanding commercial and industrial applications.

“The city of Auburn is extremely honored to become home to Doncasters, and we are fully aware of the significance such a smelting operation of superalloys has for the aerospace and defense industry in Alabama and beyond,” Mayor Ron Anders said. “Under my leadership and that of my fellow city council members, we continue to believe in the future and importance of technology-based, value-added manufacturing in Auburn.”

Founded in 1778 in Sheffield, U.K., Doncasters today turns metal into motion, excelling in the specialized manufacturing of vacuum superalloys and castings.

“This investment and the high-quality jobs it will bring are tremendous for Auburn and the surrounding area,” Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair said. “Every new project announcement is exciting for us, but there’s something especially rewarding when companies already located here continue to choose Alabama for their expansions. We are proud to grow with you, Doncasters.”

In June, Doncasters became a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Doncasters is delighted and excited to work with the state of Alabama and the city of Auburn on this crucial project for the required growth [of] Doncasters for the foreseeable future,” Jason Mays, chief operating officer of Doncasters said. “The state and city came together with remarkable packages for us to be able to absolutely make Auburn the choice for greenfield space for Doncasters, and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome of this board-approved project.”