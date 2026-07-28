CKR Solar recognized as Alabama’s top residential solar contractor

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THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — CKR Solar & Storage has been recognized as the top residential solar contractor in Alabama in Solar Power World’s 2026 Top Solar Contractors rankings.

The Tampa Bay-based solar and energy storage company was also included among the nation’s leading solar and energy storage installers, reinforcing the company’s role as a regional provider of residential and commercial energy systems throughout the Southeastern United States.

Solar Power World’s annual Top Solar Contractors List ranks companies based on solar capacity installed during the previous year and organizes contractors by state, market and primary service. In the publication’s 2026 Alabama rankings, CKR Solar was the highest-ranked residential solar contractor.

The recognition establishes CKR Solar as a leading Alabama residential solar installer while highlighting the company’s work across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana.

“This recognition confirms that CKR Solar is not simply a Florida solar company that occasionally works outside the state,” said Christopher Rollitt, founder of CKR Solar. “We have built a genuine multistate installation operation with extensive experience in Alabama and throughout the Southeast. Being identified as Alabama’s top residential solar contractor is an important accomplishment for our entire team.”

CKR Solar was also named to Solar Power World’s 2026 Top Solar + Storage Installers list. The recognition places the company among a select group of contractors with substantial experience designing and installing both solar photovoltaic systems and battery energy storage systems.

The company’s services include residential and commercial solar, battery backup and energy storage, Tesla Powerwall and FranklinWH systems, Qcells and Sol-Ark systems, SPAN smart electrical panels, generator and electric vehicle integration, off-grid and hybrid systems and commercial demand management.

“Solar panels are now only one component of a modern energy system,” Rollitt said. “Customers increasingly want battery backup, intelligent load management, generator integration, EV charging and the ability to control how energy moves through their property. Our position on the storage installer list reflects the technical capabilities needed to deliver those complete systems.”

Headquartered in Land O’ Lakes in the Tampa Bay region, CKR Solar has completed solar and energy storage projects across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana. The company’s experience includes rooftop and ground-mounted solar, large residential solar-plus-storage systems, commercial installations, smart electrical panels, hurricane-resilient backup systems and complex projects involving multiple buildings, utility services or sources of backup power.

In Alabama, CKR Solar serves homeowners and businesses in Birmingham, Homewood, Hoover, Auburn, Enterprise, Dothan and surrounding communities. The company works with local building departments, electric utilities, engineers and inspectors to design systems that address Alabama’s utility rates, interconnection requirements and electrical codes.

In Florida, CKR Solar serves Tampa Bay and communities throughout the state, with particular experience in battery backup, hurricane resilience, existing-solar battery additions, SPAN smart panels and customized solar-plus-storage systems. The company’s work in Georgia and Louisiana further demonstrates that CKR Solar operates as a multistate solar and storage contractor.

CKR Solar & Storage is operated by CKRSolar LLC. The company serves residential and commercial markets and provides solar, battery storage, backup power, smart electrical panels, EV charging and energy management services. Its 2026 recognition includes being named the highest-ranked residential solar contractor in Alabama on Solar Power World’s rankings and being listed among Solar Power World’s 2026 Top Solar + Storage Installers.

“These rankings provide homeowners, businesses and industry partners with independent evidence of CKR Solar’s residential solar, battery storage and multistate installation experience,” Rollitt said.

About Solar & Storage

CKR Solar & Storage is a Florida-based, multistate solar and energy storage contractor headquartered in Land O’ Lakes near Tampa. The company designs and installs customized residential and commercial solar, battery backup, smart electrical panel, EV charging, generator-integration and energy-management systems across Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana.

The company focuses on customized system design, professional installation, energy resilience and long-term system performance. Its team works with homeowners, businesses, engineers, architects, builders, utilities and local authorities to develop energy systems tailored to each property’s electrical requirements, utility structure and backup-power objectives.

Related Solar Power World rankings include CKR Solar’s contractor profile, the 2026 Top Alabama Solar Contractors list and the 2026 Top Solar + Storage Installers list.

More information is available at www.CKRSolar.com.