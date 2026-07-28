Public notices | July 28, 2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Civil Action File No.

43-CV-2026-900169.00

KIMBERLY NOEL, Plaintiff,

v.

WILLIAM BRUCE GASSER, OTTO GASSER A/K/A OTTO HUNTER GASSER, O. HUNTER GASSER, AND HUNTER GASSER, NATIONWIDE GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY, PROGRESSIVE PREMIER INSURANCE COMPANY OF ILLINOIS, AND FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS 1-10,

Defendants.

AMENDED NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Defendants William Bruce Gasser and Otto Gasser (also known as Otto Hunter Gasser, O. Hunter Gasser, and Hunter Gasser), whose last known address and present whereabouts are unknown.

Please take notice that the above-styled civil action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Plaintiff Kimberly Noel is seeking monetary damages from you related to the personal injuries and damages she allegedly sustained in an automobile wreck that occurred on March 15, 2024 in Lee County, Alabama.

Plaintiff alleges that you negligently or wantonly or otherwise wrongfully caused an automobile collision occurring on March 15, 2024, in Lee County, Alabama, resulting in personal injuries and damages to Plaintiff. Plaintiff seeks all damages recoverable under Alabama law, including compensatory damages, punitive damages where authorized by law, costs of court, trial by jury, and such other relief as the Court deems just and proper.

You are hereby required to file an Answer to Plaintiff’s Complaint with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and serve a copy thereof on Plaintiff’s counsel, David T. Rohwedder, Litner + Deganian, P.C., 1776 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, on or before September 2, 2026, which date is thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice. If you fail to do so, a default judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This Notice of Publication will be published at least once a week for four consecutive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in Lee County, Alabama and Shelby County, Alabama, specifically the Opelika Observer and Shelby County Reporter. Service shall be complete at the date of the last publication.

This 2nd day of July, 2026.

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Prepared by:

David T. Rohwedder

Litner + Deganian, P.C.

1776 Briarcliff Road NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Attorney for Plaintiff

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

INVITATION TO BID

26030

Sealed bids for the construction of the Sharp Street Extension shall be received at the Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code

§34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Additionally, bid documents will be made available on the City of Opelika’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all bids and to waive irregularities.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid amount or certified check (not exceeding $10,000) made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds will be required of the successful bidder.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Courtney Ross, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: Sharp Street Extension

COURTNEY ROSS – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5158

Legal Run 07/30/2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA SMARTBANK, PLAINTIFF.

VS.

Case No.: 43-CV-2026-900286.00

MONREKO J. SHUFFORD,

DEFENDANT.

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

MONREKO J. SHUFFORD, whose whereabouts are unknown to the Plaintiff, must answer the Complaint of SmartBank against Defendant, Monreko J. Shufford, for a judgment upon money under Count One in the principal sum of $13,506.44, an attorney’s fee in the amount of Two Thousand Twenty-Five and 97/100 ($2,025.97) Dollars, and subsequent interest and costs, and for a judgment upon money under Count Two in the principal sum of $9,671.17, an attorney’s fee in the amount of One Thousand Four Hundred Fifty and 68/100 sum of ($1,450.68) Dollars, and subsequent interest and costs, no later than thirty (30) days after the last publication, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. 43-CV-2026-900286.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama.

Done on this the 1st day of July 2026.

/s/ Mary B. Roberson

MARY B. ROBERSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Lee County

Publication Date 1: July 9, 2026

Publication Date 2: July 16, 2026

Publication Date 3: July 23, 2026

Publication Date 4: July 30, 2026

W. Marcus Brakefield (BRA050)

Hubbard, McIlwain & Brakefield, P.C.

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Box 2427

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35403

Telephone: (205) 345-6789

File No. 37135.0276

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of 25-369 Cambridge Residence Hall Building Demolition – 132 East Thach Ave Auburn, AL 36830 for the State of Alabama and Auburn, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Williams Blackstock Architects, 2204 1st Ave South, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35233

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Renovations to Lanett Junior High School Auxiliary Gym – 1301 South 8th Ave. Lanett, AL 36863for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee & Associates, 631 South Hall Street, Montgomery, AL 36104

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Renovations to Beauregard High School – 7343 AL Hwy 51Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35224.

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026- 279

RE: ESTATE OF JOSEPH BARKER ROBERTSON, DECEASED:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 30TH day of June 2026, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Leslie Pyburn Robertson

Leslie Pyburn Robertson, Executor

Jacob J. (Jake) Key, Esq.

Attorney for Executor

McCoy & Key, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

LEGAL RUN 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

GUSTAVO DIAZ

43-CV-2026-900187

Plaintiff,

v. Parcels of Real Property identified as:

PARCEL 1 – 21-01-01-0-000-005.000

ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, COM NW COR SEC; S 440’ S; SELY 280’ S TO POB; SELY 30’ S; S 399’; WLY 100’ S; NELY 390’ S, (460D) TO POB SEC 1, T17N R26E And PARCEL 2 – 21-01-01-0-000-004.006

ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS, COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE

SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A

POINT; THENCE NORTH 268.85 FEET TO A FOUND HALF INCH DIAMETER IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 63 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 30 SECONDS WEST 106.86 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE NORTH 08 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 25 SECONDS EAST 445.79 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTHERLY R.O.W. OF LEE ROAD 044; THENCE ALONG SAID R.O.W. NORTH 58 DEGREES 52

MINUTES 57 SECONDS WEST 113.54 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING CONTAINING 1.40 AC.+/- LYING IN THE ABOVE REFERENCED

SECTION, TOWNSHIP, AND RANGE.

And

SAID COMBINED PARCELS ONE AND TWO ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE

SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54

MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A POINT THENCE DUE NORTH 642.48 FEET TO A FOUND IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY THEN NORTH WESTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44 APROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

And Thomas Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Thomas Dallas. And Mary Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas.

And Alma Patterson and /or the unknown heirs of Alma Patterson And

John Dennis Dallas and /or the unknown heirs of John Dennis Dallas And Mary Dallas Fields and /or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas Fields And Elizabeth Dallas Brazier and /or the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Dallas Brazier

And Selma Dallas Graves and /or the unknown heirs of Selma Dallas Graves And Louis Dallas Wilson and /or the unknown heirs of Louis Dallas Wilson And Fictitious Defendants A, B, C, D, E, F & G, Being Persons, Individuals, Firms, Associations, Partnerships, Corporations or other Entities, Whose names are otherwise unknown to the Plaintiff, but who claims interest in and to the above-captioned parcel of land, and whose correct names and legal identities will be added by Amendment when ascertained,

Defendants. NOTICE OF ACTION

To: All Defendants herein, whose whereabouts are unknown and which cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence.

You are hereby notified that on the 17th day of March, 2026, a complaint to quiet title was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and the following are the names of all parties to the action: as Plaintiff, Gustavo Diaz; as Defendants, Thomas Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Thomas Dallas; and, Mary Dallas and/or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas; and, Alma Patterson and /or the unknown heirs of Alma Patterson; and, John Dennis Dallas and /or the unknown heirs of John Dennis Dallas; and, Mary Dallas Fields and /or the unknown heirs of Mary Dallas Fields; and, Elizabeth Dallas Brazier and /or the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Dallas Brazier; and, Selma Dallas Graves and /or the unknown heirs of Selma Dallas Graves; and, Louis Dallas Wilson and /or the unknown heirs of Louis Dallas Wilson; and unknown/fictitious parties, whose names, identities, additional heirs, executors and/or administrators are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of due diligence, and which are believed to have claimed some right, title, interest or claim in and to the property described as follows:

Parcels of Real Property identified as:

PARCEL 1 – 21-01-01-0-000-005.000, ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS,

SAID COMBINED PARCELS ONE AND TWO ALSO LEGALLY DESCRIBED AS:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE SOUTH 405.00 FEET TO A POINT ON THE CENTERLINE OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44, THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 71 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 36 SECONDS EAST 122.08 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 60 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 32 SECONDS EAST 4.00 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE LEAVING SAID CENTERLINE SOUTH 23.36 FEET TO A HALF INCH DIAMETER REBAR W/CAP SET ON THE SOUTH R.O.W. LINE OF LEE ROAD 044 AND HEREIN CALLED THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SURVEY, THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 720.84 FEET TO POINT, THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 15 SECONDS EAST 126.13 FEET TO A POINT THENCE DUE NORTH 642.48 FEET TO A

FOUND IRON PIN ON THE SOUTHERN RIGHT OF WAY THEN NORTH EASTERLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN BOUNDARY OF SAID RIGHT OF WAY OF LEE COUNTY ROAD 44 APROXIMATELY 150 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

All persons having an interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or any encumbrance or lien thereon, are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or thereafter suffer judgment by default to be rendered against them, it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Done this the 9th day of July,

/s/ Mary Roberson

Mary Roberson

Circuit Court Clerk, Lee County

J. Brandon Rice

Buckner, Davis & Hudson, P.C.

724 North Dean Road, Suite 100

Auburn, AL 36830

Legal Run 07/16/26, 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

Form of advertisement for completion. Legal notice.

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Page Properties and Construction, LLC, DBA Bama Roofing, Contractor, has completed the contract for the renovation of the Re-roofing the Dallas B. Smith Armory Building, 600 7th Avenue, Opelika, Alabama 36801, for the State of Alabama and the City of Opelika. Owner(s) have made request for the final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the City of Opelika, (334)705-5420, or the architect, Roof Asset Management, Inc., (800)683-0825. Page Properties and Construction, LLC, doing business as Bama Roofing, Contractor, 2501 Gary Fitch Street, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35401.

Legal Run 07/09/26, 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of Charlie Adkins, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include Scott Adkins, Brad Adkins and Kaite Adkins: Lee County DHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of Charlie Adkins. It is ordered that the 2nd day of September 2026, at 1:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 13 day of July, 2026.

Jere Colley, Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Lee County DHR

Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal run 07/16/26, 07/23/26 & 07/30/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WALTER C. DORSEY, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No:

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 19th day of March, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

WALTER C. DORSEY, JR. Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Re: ESTATE OF KIMBERLY ANN PULLIAM, Deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary have been granted to CHRIS ALAN PULLIAM as Executor for the Estate of KIMBERLY ANN PULLIAM, deceased, on June 29, 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Joseph A. Sillitto, Esq.

Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford, P.C.

P.O. Box 1199

Columbus, GA 31902-1199

LEGAL RUN 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/08/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MAE ELIZA MOORE, Deceased

Case No.: 2026- 298

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to SHAWN A.

MOORE, Personal Representative on the 14th day of July, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Comi of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Shawn A. Moore

Legal Run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BOBBY R. PARKER

Deceased.

Case No.: 2026-364

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to BOBBY RAY PARKER, JR., Personal Representative on the 20th day of July, 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bobby Ray Parker, Jr.

Legal run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The estate of Eddie Richmond, III Deceased.

Case No. 2023-386

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Administration having been granted to Eddie Richmond, Jr. as Administrator of the Estate of Eddie Richmond, III, deceased, on the 31st day of January, 2024.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Eddie Richmond Jr., Administrator of the Estate of Eddie Richmond, III, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 07/23/26, 07/30/26 & 08/06/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1412 Opelika Rd Auburn AL 36830 ) Thursday, 08/06/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit

Q301

W384

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/30/2026

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of DEBORAH SHOTTS MCMAHAN, deceased

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by Matthew D. McMahan, on July 21, 2026, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

JERE COLLEY, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 07/30/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, 08/06/2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 187

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/30/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 08-07-2026 at 10:00AM

Unit 488

Unit 422

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/30/2026

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00AM

Unit A32

Unit C215

Unit C335

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Legal Run 07/30/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The estate of FRANCES CAROLYN CAMPBELL

Case No. 2023-346

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the Estate of FRANCES CAROLYN CAMPBELL, deceased, having been granted to George Walker on the 16th day of July, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate of hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

JERE COLLEY

Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26 & 08/13/26

L341:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Friday the 17th of July 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 501 26th St, Opelika, AL, 36801:

1059: Sherquetta Ingram: Totes, Furniture, Appliances, Household Goods

3083: Albert Hill: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Household goods, Tire and Rims

Legal Run 08/06/2026

L340:

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Property described below will be sold per the The Self-Service Storage Facilities Act. Sale on Friday the 17th of July 2026 at 10:00 AM with bidding to take place on StorageTreasures.com. Payment and pickup at facility. Storage Rentals of America, 3806 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL, 36801-6024:

166: Tony Astin: Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Electronics, Appliances, Household Goods

Legal Run 08/06/2026

McInnis Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. IMF-CHBP-I085(362) in Lee County. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on July 30, 2026 and ending on August 13, 2026. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 730, Summerdale, AL 36580 during this period.

McInnis Construction, LLC

Legal Run 07/30/2026, 08/06/2026 & 08/13/2026

McInnis Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project No. IM-I085(366) in Lee County. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on July 30, 2026 and ending on August 13, 2026. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 730, Summerdale, AL 36580 during this period.

McInnis Construction, LLC

Legal Run 07/30/2026, 08/06/2026 & 08/13/2026

INVITATION TO BID

26031

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, August 24, 2026, and then publicly opened and read at Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, Alabama for furnishing all labor and materials and equipment necessary to provide:

Installation of Conduit Systems by Directional Boring

within the city limits of Opelika, Alabama. This project consists principally of the following items:

All Contracts are to be signed and returned to the City of Opelika Purchasing Department within ten (10) days of the contract being awarded by City Council. A Contractor’s ability to perform all of the work within the required time shall be a primary consideration in the awarding of the bid. Plans, specifications, addenda, and other related documents may be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. until 4:00 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Technical questions regarding the bid may be directed to Brent Poteet, Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5591.

Guarantee will be required with each bid as follows: At least five (5) percent of the amount of bid in the form of a certified check (not exceeding $10,000) or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama. A Contract Bond and Labor and Material Bond shall be required when the Contract is awarded.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: City of Opelika, Purchasing Department, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803. Attn.: Installation of Conduit Systems by Directional Boring

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted. All bidders must submit with their bid, their contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code

§34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number.

Evidence of this license must be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed bid.

COURTNEY ROSS – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER

CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

PO BOX 390 (36803-0390)

OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: 334-705-5158

Legal run 07/30/26

INVITATION TO BID 26032

Sealed bids, subject to the conditions contained herein, will be received by the City of Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time, August 24, 2026, and then publicly opened and read at Opelika City Hall IT Conference Room at 204 S. 7th St, Opelika, Alabama for furnishing all labor and materials and equipment necessary to provide:

Installation of Conduit Systems by Open Trench Excavation

within the city limits of Opelika, Alabama. This project consists principally of the following items:

All Contracts are to be signed and returned to the City of Opelika Purchasing Department within ten (10) days of the contract being awarded by City Council. A Contractor’s ability to perform all of the work within the required time shall be a primary consideration in the awarding of the bid. Plans, specifications, addenda, and other related documents may be obtained from the City of Purchasing Department located at 204 S 7th St., Opelika, Alabama, Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. until 4:00 P.M., or downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx. Technical questions regarding the bid may be directed to Brent Poteet, Power Services Director, City of Opelika, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama 36803. Phone: (334) 705-5591.

Guarantee will be required with each bid as follows: At least five (5) percent of the amount of bid in the form of a certified check (not exceeding $10,000) or Bid Bond payable to the City of Opelika, Alabama. A Contract Bond and Labor and Material Bond shall be required when the Contract is awarded.

The right is reserved, as the interest of the Owner may require, to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality in bids received.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: City of Opelika, Purchasing Department, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803. Attn.: Installation of Conduit Systems by Open Trench Excavation

The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et. seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto. Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted. All bidders must submit with their bid, their contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license must be documented on the outside of the envelope of the sealed bid.

COURTNEY ROSS – PURCHASING-REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

PO BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: 334-705-5158

Legal run 07/30/2026

NOTICE OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that WHATLEY CONSTRUCTION, LLC, CONTRACTOR, has completed the construction of Integra Group Home Addition 1708 Corporate Dr., Opelika, AL 36804 for the State of Alabama and Lanett, Alabama.

Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Donofro Architects, 137 North St Andrews Street., Suite 1, Dothan, AL 36303

Whatley Construction, LLC – Contractor

PO Box 137, Opelika, AL 36803

NOTE: This notice must be run for a minimum of three weeks for projects of $100,000.00 or more. For acceptable methods of advertisement, see General Conditions of the Contract, Article 34. Proof of publication of the notice shall be made by the contractor to the authority by whom the contract was made by affidavit of the publisher or website owner and a printed copy of the notice published. A final settlement shall not be made upon the contract until the expiration of 30 days after the completion of the notice. Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26, 08/13/26 & 08/20/26

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Game Day Athletic Surfaces, Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for the Track Improvements For Beauregard High School LAA #24-109, Lee County Board of Education, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. 300 Chase Park South Suite 200 Hoover, Al 35244. Game Day Athletic Surfaces, Inc., 1509 U.S. 11, Trussville, Al 35173.

Legal Run 07/30/26, 08/06/26 & 08/13/26