Opelika strengthens global aerospace connections at Farnborough International Airshow

CONTRIBUTED BY

CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA — The City of Opelika recently attended the Farnborough International Airshow in England as part of its continued efforts to promote the region’s growing aerospace and defense ecosystem, attract foreign investment and build relationships with global industry partners.

Representing the city of Opelika were City Administrator Joey Motley, Director of Opelika Economic Development John Sweatman and Jonathan Woodard, senior project manager for Opelika Economic Development. Todd Shackett, president of Southern Union State Community College, and a board member of the Opelika Industrial Development Authority also joined the delegation.

The Farnborough International Airshow brings together aerospace, aviation and defense leaders from around the world. Communities and economic development organizations attend the event to meet with prospective companies and showcase the resources they can offer, including industrial sites, workforce development programs, infrastructure and potential financial incentives.

“Opelika continues to earn recognition as a community where businesses can invest, grow and succeed,” Mayor Eddie Smith said. “Attending an international event like Farnborough allows us to take Opelika’s story directly to global decision-makers while building the relationships that can lead to new jobs and opportunities for our citizens. I appreciate our team’s commitment to representing Opelika and positioning our community for continued success.”

In addition to recruiting new companies, the Opelika delegation worked to connect existing industries with potential suppliers and business partners that could support their current operations and future expansion.

“The Farnborough International Airshow gave us an important opportunity to present Opelika as part of a strong and connected regional aerospace ecosystem,” Motley said. “Economic development is built on relationships, and being present for these conversations helps ensure Opelika remains competitive in an increasingly global marketplace.”

“The Opelika team had an extremely successful airshow this year,” Sweatman said. “Not only were we in England to recruit new industry, but we were also focused on connecting our existing industries with new supply-chain partners to support their current operations and continued investments in our community.”

Through international recruitment efforts and strong partnerships with education, industry and regional organizations, the city of Opelika remains focused on attracting quality investment, supporting existing employers and creating long-term economic opportunities for the community.