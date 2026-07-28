WWAPLika to host Opelika’s Got Talent youth showcase

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — Local youth will take the stage this weekend for “Opelika’s Got Talent,” a youth talent showcase presented by WWAPLika Walking With A Purpose.

The free, family-friendly event will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Covington Recreation Center, located at 213 Carver Ave. in Opelika. Kids and families may register at the door.

The showcase is open to youth ages 6 to 18 and will feature singing, dancing, rap and other performing arts. The grand prize winner will receive $500.

WWAPLika is the Opelika chapter of Walking With A Purpose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and strengthening families through mentorship, leadership development, educational programming, community events and positive opportunities.

“Our mission is to create safe spaces where young people can discover their talents, build confidence and develop into future leaders,” said LeTony Baker, founder and executive director of Walking With A Purpose and WWAPLika.

Baker said the purpose of the event is to give local youth a positive platform to showcase their talents while bringing the community together before the start of the school year.

“More than a talent competition, the event provides free haircuts and braids, a Build-A-Bear experience, book bag giveaways, free meal tickets for youth, community resources, concessions, vendors and a LifeSouth Blood Drive — all in one location,” Baker said. “It’s designed to celebrate young people while connecting families with valuable community resources.”

Approximately 15 youth performers are currently registered for the showcase, including solo acts and group performances. Contestants will represent singing, dancing, rap and other performing arts.

Special guest judges, including a few Auburn University football players, will evaluate contestants on talent, stage presence, creativity, confidence and overall performance.

The day’s activities will begin with a LifeSouth Community Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Donors will receive a LifeSouth T-shirt, recognition gift, free cholesterol screening and fresh baked cookies.

Doors for the showcase will open at 1 p.m., with an opening ceremony scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The first round of performances will take place from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., followed by an intermission and community break at 2:45 p.m. The second round of performances is scheduled from 3 to 4:15 p.m., with the awards ceremony set for 4:30 p.m. The event will close with a celebration and exit experience from 4:45 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the talent competition, the event will include games, activities, music, vendors, food, concessions, community resources, a Build-A-Bear experience zone, free haircuts, free braids, book bag giveaways while supplies last, free meal tickets for youth, DJ LJ3 Entertainment and KDLady Photography.

“We want the community to know this event is free and open to everyone,” Baker said. “Even if you don’t have a child performing, come out and support our local youth. There will be something for the entire family, including entertainment, community resources, food, giveaways and opportunities to make a positive impact through the LifeSouth Blood Drive.”

Baker said WWAPLika also welcomes support from local businesses, organizations and individuals who would like to sponsor, donate, volunteer or partner with the organization as it continues creating opportunities for youth throughout the Opelika-Auburn community.

“Together, we can show our young people that their community believes in them and their future,” Baker said.

WWAPLika is presenting the event in partnership with the city of Opelika Parks and Recreation. The theme of the event is “Building leaders. Creating opportunities. Walking with purpose.”

Community members may still support or sponsor the event. Donations may be made through Zelle at 330-806-1564, CashApp at $WWAPVillage, Venmo at @WWAP_23 or PayPal at wwap2023@gmail.com.

For more information, visit www.wwapvillage.com.