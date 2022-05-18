Local Attorney Receives Distinguished Designations

Walton Law Firm, P.C., serving East Alabama and West Georgia, is pleased to announce that Attorney Catherine Moncus has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Walton has offices in Auburn and Montgomery.

The Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is recognized as one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Membership is limited to attorneys who have won million and multi-million dollar verdicts, awards and settlements. The organization was founded in 1993, and there are approximately 7,800 members nationwide. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members.