Lee-Scott Academy Girls stack back-to-back wins

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikobserver.com

The Lee-Scott Academy Varsity Girls basketball team went 2-0 over this past week with wins over Evangel and Pike Liberal Arts Academy.

The Lady Warriors began their week with a 39-25 win over Pike on Dec. 1. LSA struggled to open the game and trailed 6-1 after one quarter. The second quarter was better offensively, but the Lady Warriors went into halftime trailing 13-7. It wasn’t until LSA exploded for a 20-point fourth quarter that they gained the lead. While the offense clicked, LSA shut down Pike’s offense, holding it to just 2 points in the final period. The Lady Warriors were led by a dynamic duo of Sterling Tucker and Emma Frances Zellner, who finished with 16 and 10 points, respectively. Tucker pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds and Zellner was second with 8.

The Varsity Girls’ second game of the week was a closer affair against Evangel, but the Lady Warriors used another second-half swing to take control of the game. This time, LSA outscored Evangel 11-4 in the third quarter to extend what was a narrow 2-point halftime lead to 9. The fourth quarter was tight, but LSA won that too, outscoring Evangel 13-12 in the final period to secure the 37-27 win. Tucker was once again the team’s leading scoring, finishing with 12 points and four rebounds. Madison Davis added 10 points and was a monster on the defensive side of the ball, recording five steals. Zellner had an off night offensively but filled up the stat sheet with 9 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and six steals. Mary Kathryn Harris was also critical to LSA’s win as she pulled down 10 rebounds to go with 5 points.

The wins move the girls to 4-2 on the season. The Varsity Girls played Macon-East at home lon Tuesday; results were not available at press time.