Human Remains Found in Lee County Identified as Missing Columbus woman

LEE COUNTY —

On Aug. 13, 2023, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information about a body being located in a wooded area just off Lee Road 170 near the Russell County line in the Salem community of Lee County. The remains were transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and were identified as Myshonique Shontrell Maddox, age 28, from Columbus, Georgia. Maddox was reported missing from Columbus on July 22, 2023. Lee County Sheriff’s investigators, Columbus Police Department detectives and Russell County Sheriff’s investigators are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).