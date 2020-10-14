Hiring event offered Nov. 6, more than 200 positions available

Courtesy of

The City of Opelika

The City of Opelika is excited to announce that there will be a multi-company hiring event on Nov. 6, 2020. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Opelika Sportsplex.

Opelika employers will be offering more than 200 available positions the day of the hiring event and they are looking for skilled, dedicated employees who are seeking employment now. Participating employers include: West Fraser, Hanwha, Afni, Walmart Distribution Center, Cumberland, Pharmavite, Golden State Foods, Yongsan, APR-Dinan, East Alabama Medical Center and Mando.

“Our Economic Development department identified a need to assist our employers find employees to fill current openings and we are glad to hold this event along with the Opelika Industrial Development Authority, the Opelika Chamber and Southern Union. We are fortunate to have sponsors support us and this event and we appreciate them. We will always do what we can to assist our existing industries to foster growth and success here in Opelika,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Some of the many career opportunities that will be offered during this Hiring Event include: Production & Operations, Electricians, Maintenance, Healthcare, Engineering, Sales Representatives, Quality Control, Customer Service and many others. Most of these positions will be permanent, full-time offerings with benefits.

“Opelika has a thriving economic atmosphere and we’re lucky to have so many reputable employers looking to hire in our community. This event is perfect for anyone looking to find an opportunity to start their career right here in Opelika,” says Ali Rauch, President of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce.

Participants are asked to enter the event based on their last name. Those with last names starting with A-M can attend from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and those with last names starting with N-Z can attend from 1 to 5 p.m. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced. Temperatures will be monitored with SafeScan Technology. The presenting sponsor for the event is East Alabama Medical Center, and other event sponsors include Southeast Gas, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, Point Broadband, Spire Gas and Alabama Power.

“We are thankful to our sponsors and pleased to be a participant in the upcoming citywide hiring event,” said Greg Leikvold, Director of Workforce Development, Southern Union State Community College.

For more information, please contact the Opelika Chamber of Commerce at 334.745.4861.